Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:51 PM

375 Apartments for rent in Inglewood, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Inglewood apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
1 Unit Available
10223 Crenshaw Blvd.
10223 Crenshaw Boulevard, Inglewood, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10223 Crenshaw Blvd. in Inglewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
619 Nectarine Street
619 Nectarine Street, Inglewood, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Great location! The unit has Central AC, double pane windows, washer and dryer Hook-up, and vinyl flooring.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
418 W. Regent St.
418 West Regent Street, Inglewood, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
600 sqft
LARGE Floorplans!! Quiet Building, Parking, Onsite Laundry, Close to LAX, shops and restaurants, and conveniently located near the 405 and105 Freeways, On-site manager. Sorry, No Pets. . Amenities: Laundry Room, Parking-Covered, Large Unit.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Inglewood
209 1/2 East Hazel Street
209 1/2 E Hazel St, Inglewood, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
650 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) This cozy and bright, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home property rental has all the convenient touches you need to live in comfort and security.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Inglewood
209 E Hazel St
209 East Hazel Street, Inglewood, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
1784 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Fabulous, unfurnished, 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom single-family home property rental located in the North Inglewood neighborhood in Inglewood, CA.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
200 W. Arbor Vitae St.
200 Arbor Vitae Street, Inglewood, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
970 sqft
***MOVE IN SPECIAL**Executive House Apartments is a gated community that has extra large floor plans, parking, onsite laundry, patios, and we are conveniently located near schools, 405 freeway, shopping centers, public transportation, & LAX.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
North Inglewood
324 E Plymouth Street
324 East Plymouth Street, Inglewood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
850 sqft
Welcome to inglewood Charmer Newly updated condo with a townhome feeling. Unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a 2 car attached garage. There is a main floor bedroom and bathroom.

1 of 23

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
North Inglewood
756 N. Inglewood Ave. #20
756 North Inglewood Avenue, Inglewood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
953 sqft
Newly Remodeled 2Bed / 2Ba CONDO For Rent! - Be the FIRST to live in the NEWLY Remodeled 2 Bedroom/2 Full Bathroom! 2 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms Upper Floor / Corner Unit Approximately 1,000 SF All New Remodel Entire Unit New flooring New recessed

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
504 W Queen Street
504 West Queen Street, Inglewood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
900 sqft
Welcome home to this Inglewood Charmer! Larger Apartment! Newly Painted !Bright and Spacious unit features,Newer Plantations Shutters for all around privacy. Engineering wood floors in the living room and the Bedrooms.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
630 E. 97th St.
630 East 97th Street, Inglewood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated, quiet community located near major freeways, close to shopping centers, and transporation. This property comes with many amenties, including parking and onsite laundry. Call today, dont miss this great apartment!!. .

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
633 E. 99th St.
633 East 99th Street, Inglewood, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,545
620 sqft
Gated, quiet community located near major freeways, close to shopping centers, and transporation. This property comes with many amenties, including parking and onsite laundry. Call today, dont miss this great apartment!! 310-671-8952 or 310-387-1523.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
1010 Larch St.
1010 Larch Street, Inglewood, CA
Studio
$1,245
290 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Gated community with beautifully, upgraded landscape. Quiet area of Inglewood and conveniently located near schools, shopping centers, and public transportation. No pets. Call today to make an appointment to view!. .

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3153 west 109th street
3153 West 109th Street, Inglewood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
754 sqft
Spacious unit in Inglewood, Ca - Property Id: 308011 Beautiful Triplex unit located in Inglewood, Ca. 2bd 1bth, nice size living room.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3153 1/2 W 109th St
3153 1/2 W 109th St, Inglewood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
754 sqft
Spacious unit in Inglewood - Property Id: 307979 Beautiful Triplex unit located in Inglewood, Ca. 2bd 1bth, nice size living room. Newly remodeled interior, including: Hardwood flooring, upgraded kitchen/Restroom and new paint throughout the unit.
Results within 1 mile of Inglewood
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
1327 sqft
Spacious units with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fridge, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Patio or balcony and 24-hour laundry facilities. Hot tub, clubhouse, pool and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
$
80 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,495
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,280
1134 sqft
Located near the 405, Marina Expressway and I-10. Complex features a media and gaming room, work-from-home hubs, two-story indoor-outdoor clubhouse and pool. Units have loft layouts and upgraded stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
36 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,099
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,575
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
956 sqft
Where laid-back meets fast-paced 7403 is your Silicon Beach sanctuary. This luxury Los Angeles apartment community is located among the world’s most enterprising startups—and just minutes from the beach.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
19 Units Available
Fox Hills
The Meadows Apartment Homes
6300 Green Valley Cir, Culver City, CA
Studio
$1,654
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,842
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,520
1090 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we are currently only offering online and virtual tours.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
North Hawthorne
11922 Manor Drive B
11922 Manor Drive, Hawthorne, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Unit - Property Id: 319244 Two-bedroom, Two-bathroom downstairs apartment unit with laminate flooring, refinished kitchen counters and an assigned parking spot.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
7120 La Tijera Blvd A101
7120 South La Tijera Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,195
732 sqft
Westchester One Bedroom Condo with Washer/ Dryer - Super One Bedroom in small complex. Wood laminate floors throughout. Entry area. Spacious living room and dining area. Gas fireplace.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Westmont
11236 Haas Ave
11236 Haas Avenue, Westmont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,595
Spacious 4 Bed 2 Bath Home - Property Id: 302656 Welcome to this beautiful and completely upgraded 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home. The property features have been upgraded and boasts beautiful new flooring, paint and crown moulding.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Park Mesa Heights
6621 Crenshaw Boulevard
6621 Crenshaw Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
950 sqft
$1000 OFF 1ST MONTH! Emily Rizvi| Pan American Properties | 714-628-6269 Love where you LIVE! Our apartment homes are fully renovated, stop by today to tour our community.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
7008 La Tijera Boulevard - 1
7008 South La Tijera Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
800 sqft
FULLY REMODELED! https://youtu.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
North Hawthorne
11917 Grevillea Avenue
11917 Grevillea Avenue, Hawthorne, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
950 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Inglewood, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Inglewood apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

