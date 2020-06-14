Apartment List
/
CA
/
inglewood
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:31 PM

189 Apartments for rent in Inglewood, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Inglewood renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:51pm
1 Unit Available
10223 Crenshaw Blvd.
10223 Crenshaw Boulevard, Inglewood, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10223 Crenshaw Blvd. in Inglewood. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:38pm
North Inglewood
1 Unit Available
618 East Fairview Boulevard
618 East Fairview Boulevard, Inglewood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
850 sqft
This immaculate two-bedroom unit has been completely remodeled with new flooring, windows, paint and doors. Kitchen features designer stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets and an island bar, perfect for entertaining.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Inglewood
1 Unit Available
741 Venice Way #3
741 Venice Way, Inglewood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1274 sqft
Beautifully Updated Townhome - Beautifully Updated Inglewood Townhouse. This spacious 3 Bedroom townhome features an Open Concept bathed in Sunlight with Soaring Ceilings.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Inglewood
1 Unit Available
523 N La Brea Ave
523 North La Brea Avenue, Inglewood, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated 1 bedroom/ 1 bath front first floor bungalow.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Inglewood
1 Unit Available
134 E Hazel St
134 East Hazel Street, Inglewood, CA
Studio
$1,250
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Beautiful newly renovated Studio available in Inglewood. This unit offers great natural light within the unit. No evictions, must have proof of income 2.5 times the rent and credit score over 600.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
611 E Kelso St 25
611 East Kelso Street, Inglewood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1244 sqft
Spacious Condo Near Forum in Inglewood - Property Id: 297479 3 BDRMS/2 FULL BATH RENOVATED CONDO, HARDWOOD FLOORS, SECURED BLDGFor rent a renovated very spacious CONDO in Inglewood, 1248 sq ft, 3 spacious bdrms/2 full bath, new hardwood floors, new
Results within 1 mile of Inglewood
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
74 Units Available
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$3,075
759 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,555
1141 sqft
Located near the 405, Marina Expressway and I-10. Complex features a media and gaming room, work-from-home hubs, two-story indoor-outdoor clubhouse and pool. Units have loft layouts and upgraded stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
19 Units Available
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,120
1327 sqft
Spacious units with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fridge, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Patio or balcony and 24-hour laundry facilities. Hot tub, clubhouse, pool and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
37 Units Available
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,099
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,575
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
956 sqft
Where laid-back meets fast-paced 7403 is your Silicon Beach sanctuary. This luxury Los Angeles apartment community is located among the world’s most enterprising startups—and just minutes from the beach.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:38pm
Congress Southwest
1 Unit Available
7223 South Denker Avenue
7223 Denker Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1000 sqft
Spacious beautiful 3 bed 1 bath single family home located in the city of Los Angeles near the 110 freeway for easy access to other cities, as well great location lots amenities around.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Park Mesa Heights
1 Unit Available
6611 Victoria Ave
6611 South Victoria Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
Mesa Heights Upper 2bd/2ba Spacious Unit Available ...Must See! - Showing by Appointment: Fri 6/12 Sat 6/13 12-1pm.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ladera Heights
1 Unit Available
5048 W Slauson Ave
5048 Slauson Avenue, Ladera Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1960 sqft
Recently Upgraded Luxury Home Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 222215 Beautiful, newly updated, modern and spacious home in a quiet residential neighborhood. Very large master bedroom with ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westmont
1 Unit Available
1615 W 106th St
1615 West 106th Street, Westmont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Spacious Home - Property Id: 284671 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284671 Property Id 284671 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5796084)

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
1 Unit Available
7140 S La Tijera Blvd 403
7140 South La Tijera Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand New Construction, Modern & Spacious - Property Id: 150784 Welcome to 7140 S La Tijera Blvd. Brand New Construction featuring very spacious and modern units.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Fox Hills
1 Unit Available
6275 Canterbury Drive
6275 Canterbury Drive, Culver City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
807 sqft
Beautifully updated top floor, end unit with nice view and hardwood flooring throughout. Spacious kitchen with bar, tile floor, lots of cabinets, refrigerator and microwave included.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Park Mesa Heights
1 Unit Available
4210 W 58th Place
4210 West 58th Place, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1416 sqft
NEW HOUSE IN THE MARKET! Here is the perfect opportunity to live in a Newly renovated house in the beautiful area of View Park/Park Hill Heights in Los Angeles County.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Park Mesa Heights
1 Unit Available
5752 W 10th Street
5752 10th Ave, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1500 sqft
4 bed, 3 baths Newly built 2020 - Be the first to live in this beautiful home.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
View Park-Windsor Hills
1 Unit Available
5729 1/2 S. Harcourt Ave
5729 1/2 S Harcourt Ave, View Park-Windsor Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
2 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOUSE - For rent is a newly constructed 2 bedroom 2 bath back house on Harcourt Ave. All tile and wood flooring throughout. Completely remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Congress Southwest
1 Unit Available
8706 Cimarron Street
8706 Cimarron Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1303 sqft
Immediate occupancy. Open House, Saturday, March 7th, 2020 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Please contact us immediately to schedule a tour. Don't miss this this fabulous rental opportunity.

1 of 26

Last updated December 28 at 08:57pm
Park Mesa Heights
1 Unit Available
3638 West SLAUSON Avenue
3638 W Slauson Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,500
CUTE ONE BEDROOM PRIVATE APARTMENT BEHIND FRONT COMMERCIAL SPACE ON SLAUSON BLVD. THIS APARTMENT OFFERS LIVING ROOM AREA WITH SKYLIGHT, LAMINATE WOOD FLOORING OPEN TO THE KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR. DINING ROOM OR DEN, FULL BATH.
Results within 5 miles of Inglewood
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 01:29pm
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
2 Units Available
Townhomes on Emerson
8600 Emerson Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,251
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
925 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Townhomes on Emerson in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
Holly Glen - Del Aire
22 Units Available
Pacific Place
5211 Pacific Concourse Dr, Del Aire, CA
Studio
$2,034
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,052
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
1198 sqft
Located in El Segundo. Convenient to I-405 and I-105 for easy access to downtown. Apartments include island kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies. On-site theater room, fitness center, outdoor BBQ area and swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
16 Units Available
Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,683
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,819
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,172
873 sqft
Close to Loyola Marymount University and the El Segundo business corridor. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with modern amenities, including cable TV. Communal Wi-Fi lounge, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Palms
7 Units Available
Victor on Venice
10001 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$3,208
988 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,632
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,583
1242 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Community offers yoga classes and bike storage. Gym, pool, and hot tub on site. Within walking distance of restaurants and shops. Near Sony Pictures Studios.
City Guide for Inglewood, CA

“Yeah, Inglewood, Inglewood… let’s show these fools how we do this on that west side, ‘cause you and I know it’s the best side.” (Tupac, “California Love”)

Having trouble with Craigslist Los Angeles? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Inglewood, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Inglewood renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Inglewood 1 BedroomsInglewood 2 BedroomsInglewood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsInglewood Apartments with Balcony
Inglewood Apartments with GarageInglewood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsInglewood Apartments with ParkingInglewood Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Inglewood Dog Friendly ApartmentsInglewood Pet Friendly PlacesInglewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CA
Covina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles