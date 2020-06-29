All apartments in Inglewood
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

3529 West 83RD Street

3529 West 83rd Street · No Longer Available
See all
See all
See all
See all
Location

3529 West 83rd Street, Inglewood, CA 90305
Morningside Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Completely remodeled 3 BR and 2 ba house on a quiet tree-lined street adjacent to the upcoming and new LA RAMS Stadium & Entertainment District at Hollywood Park. This light-filled family home is fully renovated and features a huge master suite with lots of windows and 3 closets, a formal dining room, and a living room with a fireplace. Additional upgrades of the houses are brand new bathrooms, kitchen with tastefully chosen quartz countertops, new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, recessed lights, light fixtures with a fan in every room, hardwood floors throughout the house, a laundry room with washer and dryer hookups, central heat and air, 2 car garage, gated driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3529 West 83RD Street have any available units?
3529 West 83RD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 3529 West 83RD Street have?
Some of 3529 West 83RD Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3529 West 83RD Street currently offering any rent specials?
3529 West 83RD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3529 West 83RD Street pet-friendly?
No, 3529 West 83RD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 3529 West 83RD Street offer parking?
Yes, 3529 West 83RD Street offers parking.
Does 3529 West 83RD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3529 West 83RD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3529 West 83RD Street have a pool?
No, 3529 West 83RD Street does not have a pool.
Does 3529 West 83RD Street have accessible units?
No, 3529 West 83RD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3529 West 83RD Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3529 West 83RD Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3529 West 83RD Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3529 West 83RD Street has units with air conditioning.
