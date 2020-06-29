3529 West 83RD Street

Amenities

Completely remodeled 3 BR and 2 ba house on a quiet tree-lined street adjacent to the upcoming and new LA RAMS Stadium & Entertainment District at Hollywood Park. This light-filled family home is fully renovated and features a huge master suite with lots of windows and 3 closets, a formal dining room, and a living room with a fireplace. Additional upgrades of the houses are brand new bathrooms, kitchen with tastefully chosen quartz countertops, new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, recessed lights, light fixtures with a fan in every room, hardwood floors throughout the house, a laundry room with washer and dryer hookups, central heat and air, 2 car garage, gated driveway.