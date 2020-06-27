All apartments in Inglewood
2709 W Hardy St

2709 West Hardy Street · No Longer Available
Location

2709 West Hardy Street, Inglewood, CA 90305
Morningside Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath house in a great location. Hardwood floors, new kitchen cabinets, spacious, with a laundry and double car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2709 W Hardy St have any available units?
2709 W Hardy St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 2709 W Hardy St have?
Some of 2709 W Hardy St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2709 W Hardy St currently offering any rent specials?
2709 W Hardy St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2709 W Hardy St pet-friendly?
No, 2709 W Hardy St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 2709 W Hardy St offer parking?
Yes, 2709 W Hardy St offers parking.
Does 2709 W Hardy St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2709 W Hardy St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2709 W Hardy St have a pool?
No, 2709 W Hardy St does not have a pool.
Does 2709 W Hardy St have accessible units?
No, 2709 W Hardy St does not have accessible units.
Does 2709 W Hardy St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2709 W Hardy St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2709 W Hardy St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2709 W Hardy St has units with air conditioning.
