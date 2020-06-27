Rent Calculator
Last updated July 20 2019 at 5:06 AM
2709 W Hardy St
2709 West Hardy Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2709 West Hardy Street, Inglewood, CA 90305
Morningside Park
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath house in a great location. Hardwood floors, new kitchen cabinets, spacious, with a laundry and double car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2709 W Hardy St have any available units?
2709 W Hardy St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Inglewood, CA
.
What amenities does 2709 W Hardy St have?
Some of 2709 W Hardy St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2709 W Hardy St currently offering any rent specials?
2709 W Hardy St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2709 W Hardy St pet-friendly?
No, 2709 W Hardy St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Inglewood
.
Does 2709 W Hardy St offer parking?
Yes, 2709 W Hardy St offers parking.
Does 2709 W Hardy St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2709 W Hardy St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2709 W Hardy St have a pool?
No, 2709 W Hardy St does not have a pool.
Does 2709 W Hardy St have accessible units?
No, 2709 W Hardy St does not have accessible units.
Does 2709 W Hardy St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2709 W Hardy St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2709 W Hardy St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2709 W Hardy St has units with air conditioning.
