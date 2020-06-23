9942 Barranca Circle

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool playground

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Fantastic Villa Pacific One bedroom condo located in South Hb. This end unit condo with no one above you has been completely remodeled. New flooring, counter tops, recessed lighting, subway tile back splash, dual pane windows new oven, new light fixtures and more. This unit also has a private patio that is perfect for relaxing in the sun and bbq's. One of the other great features is the 2 car garage with washer and dryer hook ups. 3 Community Pools with jacuzzi, clubhouses, basketball & tennis courts, "tot lot" & RV Storage area! Only a mile to the beach and not far from all the shopping and entertainment of downtown Hb and Pacific City!