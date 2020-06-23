All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9942 Barranca Circle

9942 Barranca Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9942 Barranca Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Fantastic Villa Pacific One bedroom condo located in South Hb. This end unit condo with no one above you has been completely remodeled. New flooring, counter tops, recessed lighting, subway tile back splash, dual pane windows new oven, new light fixtures and more. This unit also has a private patio that is perfect for relaxing in the sun and bbq's. One of the other great features is the 2 car garage with washer and dryer hook ups. 3 Community Pools with jacuzzi, clubhouses, basketball & tennis courts, "tot lot" & RV Storage area! Only a mile to the beach and not far from all the shopping and entertainment of downtown Hb and Pacific City!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9942 Barranca Circle have any available units?
9942 Barranca Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 9942 Barranca Circle have?
Some of 9942 Barranca Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9942 Barranca Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9942 Barranca Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9942 Barranca Circle pet-friendly?
No, 9942 Barranca Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 9942 Barranca Circle offer parking?
Yes, 9942 Barranca Circle does offer parking.
Does 9942 Barranca Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9942 Barranca Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9942 Barranca Circle have a pool?
Yes, 9942 Barranca Circle has a pool.
Does 9942 Barranca Circle have accessible units?
No, 9942 Barranca Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9942 Barranca Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 9942 Barranca Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9942 Barranca Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 9942 Barranca Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
