Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9705 Port Royal Cir

9705 Port Royal Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9705 Port Royal Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
sauna
tennis court
Available Now!
Villa Pacific 2 Story Condo with Interior Location. 3 Bedrooms (extra Large Master Bedroom) and 2 other bedrooms. 2 Full Baths Upstairs and a Half Bath downstairs. All Bedrooms are up stairs. Brand New Carpeting, Laminate flooring downstairs, Kitchen with Granite Countertops and Frig is included. Patio area between house and garage. 2 Car Garage with spare office/Photo room, Washer and Dryer included and placed in Garage. Community has 3 pools, Jacuzzi, Sauna, Clubhouses, 2 Tennis Courts.
Move in Ready, Requires 1st month Rent and Security Deposit of $2900.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9705 Port Royal Cir have any available units?
9705 Port Royal Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 9705 Port Royal Cir have?
Some of 9705 Port Royal Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9705 Port Royal Cir currently offering any rent specials?
9705 Port Royal Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9705 Port Royal Cir pet-friendly?
No, 9705 Port Royal Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 9705 Port Royal Cir offer parking?
Yes, 9705 Port Royal Cir offers parking.
Does 9705 Port Royal Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9705 Port Royal Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9705 Port Royal Cir have a pool?
Yes, 9705 Port Royal Cir has a pool.
Does 9705 Port Royal Cir have accessible units?
No, 9705 Port Royal Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 9705 Port Royal Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 9705 Port Royal Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9705 Port Royal Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 9705 Port Royal Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

