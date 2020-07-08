9705 Port Royal Cir

Amenities

Villa Pacific 2 Story Condo with Interior Location. 3 Bedrooms (extra Large Master Bedroom) and 2 other bedrooms. 2 Full Baths Upstairs and a Half Bath downstairs. All Bedrooms are up stairs. Brand New Carpeting, Laminate flooring downstairs, Kitchen with Granite Countertops and Frig is included. Patio area between house and garage. 2 Car Garage with spare office/Photo room, Washer and Dryer included and placed in Garage. Community has 3 pools, Jacuzzi, Sauna, Clubhouses, 2 Tennis Courts.

Move in Ready, Requires 1st month Rent and Security Deposit of $2900.