9391 Nautilus Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9391 Nautilus Drive

9391 Nautilus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9391 Nautilus Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
Enjoy living close to the beach in this charming 3 Bedroom, 1.75 Bath, 1330sf Seahaven Tract home with 2-car garage. Features include living room with gas fireplace, large backyard with a covered patio, NEW carpet, NEW paint, NEW dishwasher, NEW light fixtures, and NEW windows. The master bedroom features lots of sunlight with a bay window. The large kitchen has lots of storage, a built in Microwave, is open to the living room, with a large center island and a built in desk. Third bedroom includes built-in storage cabinets and beautiful glass double entry doors. Close to major shopping centers, banks and restaurants!
Submit pet (dog, no cats) for owner approval.
3-Bureau Credit Report required for all applicants. Follow link for application https://apply.link/3aoxp
Call The Property Management Division of Huntington Beach Realty at (714) 960-8541 or (949) 533-8018 for more information or to set-up a showing appointment. Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9391 Nautilus Drive have any available units?
9391 Nautilus Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 9391 Nautilus Drive have?
Some of 9391 Nautilus Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9391 Nautilus Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9391 Nautilus Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9391 Nautilus Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9391 Nautilus Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9391 Nautilus Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9391 Nautilus Drive does offer parking.
Does 9391 Nautilus Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9391 Nautilus Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9391 Nautilus Drive have a pool?
No, 9391 Nautilus Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9391 Nautilus Drive have accessible units?
No, 9391 Nautilus Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9391 Nautilus Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9391 Nautilus Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9391 Nautilus Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9391 Nautilus Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
