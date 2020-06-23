9391 Nautilus Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities garage pet friendly

Enjoy living close to the beach in this charming 3 Bedroom, 1.75 Bath, 1330sf Seahaven Tract home with 2-car garage. Features include living room with gas fireplace, large backyard with a covered patio, NEW carpet, NEW paint, NEW dishwasher, NEW light fixtures, and NEW windows. The master bedroom features lots of sunlight with a bay window. The large kitchen has lots of storage, a built in Microwave, is open to the living room, with a large center island and a built in desk. Third bedroom includes built-in storage cabinets and beautiful glass double entry doors. Close to major shopping centers, banks and restaurants!

Submit pet (dog, no cats) for owner approval.

3-Bureau Credit Report required for all applicants. Follow link for application https://apply.link/3aoxp

Call The Property Management Division of Huntington Beach Realty at (714) 960-8541 or (949) 533-8018 for more information or to set-up a showing appointment. Thank you!