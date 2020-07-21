Amenities

9362 Leilani Dr. Available 12/14/19 Walk, Job or Bike to The Ocean - Spacious Four Bed With Own Baths, Master On First Floor, Bonus Room & Pool. - Located in a pride of ownership neighborhood, you can either walk, bike, or jog to the beach within minutes since its only one light away from the Pacific Ocean. Custom built home, spacious open floorpan throughout. The main master bedroom is located downstairs with a walk in shower and standing tub. The master has its own door to the pool with a walk in closet. A office is located next to the master bedroom with a guest full bath across the hall. No carpet here, all hard floors throughout. Kitchen is set up to entertain guests with long counters that directs to the patio door leading to the pool. Three bedrooms with its own full baths upstairs, very, very spacious. Two car garage with Pool. Owner will install Air Conditioner before summer of 2020. Small quiet pets only. Thanks for looking.



