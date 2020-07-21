All apartments in Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach, CA
9362 Leilani Dr.
9362 Leilani Dr.

9362 Leilani Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9362 Leilani Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
9362 Leilani Dr. Available 12/14/19 Walk, Job or Bike to The Ocean - Spacious Four Bed With Own Baths, Master On First Floor, Bonus Room & Pool. - Located in a pride of ownership neighborhood, you can either walk, bike, or jog to the beach within minutes since its only one light away from the Pacific Ocean. Custom built home, spacious open floorpan throughout. The main master bedroom is located downstairs with a walk in shower and standing tub. The master has its own door to the pool with a walk in closet. A office is located next to the master bedroom with a guest full bath across the hall. No carpet here, all hard floors throughout. Kitchen is set up to entertain guests with long counters that directs to the patio door leading to the pool. Three bedrooms with its own full baths upstairs, very, very spacious. Two car garage with Pool. Owner will install Air Conditioner before summer of 2020. Small quiet pets only. Thanks for looking.

(RLNE5357036)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9362 Leilani Dr. have any available units?
9362 Leilani Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 9362 Leilani Dr. have?
Some of 9362 Leilani Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9362 Leilani Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
9362 Leilani Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9362 Leilani Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9362 Leilani Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 9362 Leilani Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 9362 Leilani Dr. offers parking.
Does 9362 Leilani Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9362 Leilani Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9362 Leilani Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 9362 Leilani Dr. has a pool.
Does 9362 Leilani Dr. have accessible units?
No, 9362 Leilani Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 9362 Leilani Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9362 Leilani Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9362 Leilani Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9362 Leilani Dr. has units with air conditioning.
