All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 900 Pacific Coast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
900 Pacific Coast
Last updated March 23 2020 at 3:05 PM

900 Pacific Coast

900 Pacific Coast Hwy · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

900 Pacific Coast Hwy, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Downtown Huntington Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
Beautiful, single level, 2 bedroom/2 bath first floor condo located across the street from the beach in gated community! Capture the sunsets and check out the surf from this building. Beautiful home comes with tile flooring in the entry and hallway, a fully equipped kitchen, dining room, and a comfortable living room with a gas fireplace. Enjoy a home cooked meal in the kitchen with granite counters and dine on the 6 person dining room table. Relax after a day at the beach watching TV and movies on the flat screen in the step down living room with high ceilings. Washer & dryer is located in the unit and is available for use. Rest your head in this dramatic Master Suite featuring a king size bed, a large shower, double vanity, and a toilet room! The second bedroom comes with two comfortable, twin size beds. BBQ from your private balcony that is equipped with a patio table and 4 chairs. One secured, underground parking space and an HOA jacuzzi for your convenience! This is a furnished Short Term Rental. Call for availability. Complex is called Faire Rivage with an ocean view elevator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 Pacific Coast have any available units?
900 Pacific Coast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 900 Pacific Coast have?
Some of 900 Pacific Coast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 Pacific Coast currently offering any rent specials?
900 Pacific Coast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 Pacific Coast pet-friendly?
No, 900 Pacific Coast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 900 Pacific Coast offer parking?
Yes, 900 Pacific Coast offers parking.
Does 900 Pacific Coast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 900 Pacific Coast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 Pacific Coast have a pool?
No, 900 Pacific Coast does not have a pool.
Does 900 Pacific Coast have accessible units?
No, 900 Pacific Coast does not have accessible units.
Does 900 Pacific Coast have units with dishwashers?
No, 900 Pacific Coast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 900 Pacific Coast have units with air conditioning?
No, 900 Pacific Coast does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Surfside Villas
7795 Neptune Dr
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles