900 Pacific Coast

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator parking bbq/grill

Beautiful, single level, 2 bedroom/2 bath first floor condo located across the street from the beach in gated community! Capture the sunsets and check out the surf from this building. Beautiful home comes with tile flooring in the entry and hallway, a fully equipped kitchen, dining room, and a comfortable living room with a gas fireplace. Enjoy a home cooked meal in the kitchen with granite counters and dine on the 6 person dining room table. Relax after a day at the beach watching TV and movies on the flat screen in the step down living room with high ceilings. Washer & dryer is located in the unit and is available for use. Rest your head in this dramatic Master Suite featuring a king size bed, a large shower, double vanity, and a toilet room! The second bedroom comes with two comfortable, twin size beds. BBQ from your private balcony that is equipped with a patio table and 4 chairs. One secured, underground parking space and an HOA jacuzzi for your convenience! This is a furnished Short Term Rental. Call for availability. Complex is called Faire Rivage with an ocean view elevator.