8885 Plumas Circle

Amenities

putting green garage gym pool pool table shuffle board

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool pool table putting green shuffle board garage tennis court

You are going to love this home. Three bedrooms and two baths plus an amazing solarium add up to a lot of living place. Very clean and fresh with new carpet and paint. This community (must be 55 or better) has about 2000 active seniors in a park-like setting. Some of the amenities are pools, rec center, fitness center, basketball, ping pong, art room, billiard room, tennis & pickle-ball courts, putting green, library, wood shop, and shuffleboard, plus lots of other organized activities. The garage is close by and there is plenty of parking. Come and see.