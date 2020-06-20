8885 Plumas Circle

Amenities
You are going to love this home. Three bedrooms and two baths plus an amazing solarium add up to a lot of living place. Very clean and fresh with new carpet and paint. This community (must be 55 or better) has about 2000 active seniors in a park-like setting. Some of the amenities are pools, rec center, fitness center, basketball, ping pong, art room, billiard room, tennis & pickle-ball courts, putting green, library, wood shop, and shuffleboard, plus lots of other organized activities. The garage is close by and there is plenty of parking. Come and see.