Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

8885 Plumas Circle

8885 Plumas Circle · (888) 236-1943
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8885 Plumas Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1117A · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1287 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

putting green
garage
gym
pool
pool table
shuffle board
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
pool table
putting green
shuffle board
garage
tennis court
You are going to love this home. Three bedrooms and two baths plus an amazing solarium add up to a lot of living place. Very clean and fresh with new carpet and paint. This community (must be 55 or better) has about 2000 active seniors in a park-like setting. Some of the amenities are pools, rec center, fitness center, basketball, ping pong, art room, billiard room, tennis & pickle-ball courts, putting green, library, wood shop, and shuffleboard, plus lots of other organized activities. The garage is close by and there is plenty of parking. Come and see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8885 Plumas Circle have any available units?
8885 Plumas Circle has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8885 Plumas Circle have?
Some of 8885 Plumas Circle's amenities include putting green, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8885 Plumas Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8885 Plumas Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8885 Plumas Circle pet-friendly?
No, 8885 Plumas Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 8885 Plumas Circle offer parking?
Yes, 8885 Plumas Circle does offer parking.
Does 8885 Plumas Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8885 Plumas Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8885 Plumas Circle have a pool?
Yes, 8885 Plumas Circle has a pool.
Does 8885 Plumas Circle have accessible units?
No, 8885 Plumas Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8885 Plumas Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 8885 Plumas Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8885 Plumas Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 8885 Plumas Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
