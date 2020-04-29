All apartments in Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach, CA
8877 Lauderdale Court C-214
8877 Lauderdale Court C-214

8877 Lauderdale Ct · (949) 233-5574
Location

8877 Lauderdale Ct, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 99 · Avail. now

$2,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1009 sqft

Amenities

putting green
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
putting green
shuffle board
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Great location, welcome home to this gorgeous 2 bed, 2 baths, 1 car garage. This condo in desirable 55+ community of Huntington Landmark, is located on the ground level with easy parking and great access. The property has been updated throughout with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, tile floors, scraped ceilings, new carpet, paint and much more! Both bathrooms have been upgraded completely. The prime location of this condo provides for privacy, brightness, and of course, it is located only 10 blocks from the beach. The unique senior community offers resort style living with the many amenities, club house, 2 heated swimming pools and spa, tennis courts, putting green, shuffleboard, gym and weight room, art room, wood-shop, library, billiard room, and many activities for your enjoyment. Enjoy the easy lifestyle of Huntington Landmark in this peaceful gate guarded community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8877 Lauderdale Court C-214 have any available units?
8877 Lauderdale Court C-214 has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8877 Lauderdale Court C-214 have?
Some of 8877 Lauderdale Court C-214's amenities include putting green, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8877 Lauderdale Court C-214 currently offering any rent specials?
8877 Lauderdale Court C-214 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8877 Lauderdale Court C-214 pet-friendly?
No, 8877 Lauderdale Court C-214 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 8877 Lauderdale Court C-214 offer parking?
Yes, 8877 Lauderdale Court C-214 offers parking.
Does 8877 Lauderdale Court C-214 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8877 Lauderdale Court C-214 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8877 Lauderdale Court C-214 have a pool?
Yes, 8877 Lauderdale Court C-214 has a pool.
Does 8877 Lauderdale Court C-214 have accessible units?
No, 8877 Lauderdale Court C-214 does not have accessible units.
Does 8877 Lauderdale Court C-214 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8877 Lauderdale Court C-214 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8877 Lauderdale Court C-214 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8877 Lauderdale Court C-214 does not have units with air conditioning.
