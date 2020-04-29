8877 Lauderdale Court C-214

Amenities

putting green granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool pool table putting green shuffle board garage hot tub tennis court

Great location, welcome home to this gorgeous 2 bed, 2 baths, 1 car garage. This condo in desirable 55+ community of Huntington Landmark, is located on the ground level with easy parking and great access. The property has been updated throughout with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, tile floors, scraped ceilings, new carpet, paint and much more! Both bathrooms have been upgraded completely. The prime location of this condo provides for privacy, brightness, and of course, it is located only 10 blocks from the beach. The unique senior community offers resort style living with the many amenities, club house, 2 heated swimming pools and spa, tennis courts, putting green, shuffleboard, gym and weight room, art room, wood-shop, library, billiard room, and many activities for your enjoyment. Enjoy the easy lifestyle of Huntington Landmark in this peaceful gate guarded community.