8792 Crescent Dr

Interior location next to Lagenbeck Park - South HB - Interior location next to Lagenbeck Park, this home is situated in a Pride-Of-Ownership neighborhood boasting 2,500 sqft. Vaulted ceilings as you enter the home, upgraded recessed lighting throughout. Two tone interior paint and use of tile and carpet on the first floor. Stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop and gas oven. One bedroom is downstairs with its own shower. New plush carpets from stairs throughout bedrooms upstairs. Two bedrooms to the right, one with a walk in closet. Hall bath separates the two beds from the master to the left. Master is huge with vaulted ceilings and a sliding glass door that leads to a private balcony. Large mirror wardrobe closet, a walk in closet next to the bathroom dual vanity. Master has a tub and shower. Three car garage. Nice size backyard. Small quiet pets only.



