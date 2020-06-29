All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

8792 Crescent Dr

8792 Crescent Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8792 Crescent Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Interior location next to Lagenbeck Park - South HB - Interior location next to Lagenbeck Park, this home is situated in a Pride-Of-Ownership neighborhood boasting 2,500 sqft. Vaulted ceilings as you enter the home, upgraded recessed lighting throughout. Two tone interior paint and use of tile and carpet on the first floor. Stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop and gas oven. One bedroom is downstairs with its own shower. New plush carpets from stairs throughout bedrooms upstairs. Two bedrooms to the right, one with a walk in closet. Hall bath separates the two beds from the master to the left. Master is huge with vaulted ceilings and a sliding glass door that leads to a private balcony. Large mirror wardrobe closet, a walk in closet next to the bathroom dual vanity. Master has a tub and shower. Three car garage. Nice size backyard. Small quiet pets only.

(RLNE5486559)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8792 Crescent Dr have any available units?
8792 Crescent Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 8792 Crescent Dr have?
Some of 8792 Crescent Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8792 Crescent Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8792 Crescent Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8792 Crescent Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8792 Crescent Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8792 Crescent Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8792 Crescent Dr offers parking.
Does 8792 Crescent Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8792 Crescent Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8792 Crescent Dr have a pool?
No, 8792 Crescent Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8792 Crescent Dr have accessible units?
No, 8792 Crescent Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8792 Crescent Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8792 Crescent Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8792 Crescent Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8792 Crescent Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

