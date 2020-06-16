All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated May 31 2020 at 1:01 AM

8766 Tulare Drive

8766 Tulare Drive · (714) 717-9990
Location

8766 Tulare Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 401B · Avail. now

$2,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1099 sqft

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
putting green
garage
tennis court
Huntington Landmark gated community for age 55+. This single level Breakers model 2bd/2bth is bright, clean, and move-in ready. This unit offers an enclosed atrium, hardwood floors, mirrored living room, built-in hutch in the dining room, recessed lighting, and ceiling fans in every room. The master bath has a walk-in bathtub and a double-sink vanity. The private patio has a retractable awning. Lease comes with 1 car detached garage. Community amenities include swimming pool, clubhouse, putting green, gym, tennis courts, woodshop, ceramics and art room, planned classes, and more. Please call Denise Scandura to schedule a showing (714) 337-4047.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8766 Tulare Drive have any available units?
8766 Tulare Drive has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8766 Tulare Drive have?
Some of 8766 Tulare Drive's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8766 Tulare Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8766 Tulare Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8766 Tulare Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8766 Tulare Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 8766 Tulare Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8766 Tulare Drive does offer parking.
Does 8766 Tulare Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8766 Tulare Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8766 Tulare Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8766 Tulare Drive has a pool.
Does 8766 Tulare Drive have accessible units?
No, 8766 Tulare Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8766 Tulare Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8766 Tulare Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8766 Tulare Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8766 Tulare Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
