8766 Tulare Drive

Huntington Landmark gated community for age 55+. This single level Breakers model 2bd/2bth is bright, clean, and move-in ready. This unit offers an enclosed atrium, hardwood floors, mirrored living room, built-in hutch in the dining room, recessed lighting, and ceiling fans in every room. The master bath has a walk-in bathtub and a double-sink vanity. The private patio has a retractable awning. Lease comes with 1 car detached garage. Community amenities include swimming pool, clubhouse, putting green, gym, tennis courts, woodshop, ceramics and art room, planned classes, and more. Please call Denise Scandura to schedule a showing (714) 337-4047.