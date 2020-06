Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

GORGEOUS AND COMPLETELY RENOVATED 2 BED - 2 BATHS - 1 CAR GARAGE LOCATED IN THE DESIRABLE 55+ COMMUNITY OF HUNTINGTON LANDMARK. THIS BEAUTIFUL CONDO FEATURES THE POPULAR BREAKERS MODEL FLOOR PLAN WITH RENOVATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS, PASS THROUGH WINDOW TO THE DINING-ROOM, VAULTED CEILINGS, DOUBLE PANE WINDOWS, LAMINATE FLOORING, RENOVATED BATHROOMS, AND MUCH MORE. ENJOY THE OUTDOORS AND OCEAN BREEZE IN THE PRIVATE ATRIUM OR BACK PATIO WITH BEAUTIFUL VIEWS OF THE TREES.