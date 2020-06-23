All apartments in Huntington Beach
8441 Doncaster Drive

8441 Doncaster Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8441 Doncaster Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
WOW! Location, Location! Close to Beach! Great neighborhood park, surrounded by million dollar newer homes. Great 4 bedroom single family home with 2 full bathrooms and 2 car garage, door opener. RV Parking with alley access. Large single story home, all freshly painted, new floors in bedrooms, tile floors through out. Large, large add on family room with high soaring ceilings in the back of home that has sliding glass doors out to your backyard. Large open kitchen another open to living room in the front of the house. Home shows light and bright. All NEW landscaping going in with drought tolerant plants and outside of home will be painted. WE LOVE PETS!! Great enclosed yard for your furry animals. Must have good credit with score above 680. Ready to move in!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8441 Doncaster Drive have any available units?
8441 Doncaster Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
Is 8441 Doncaster Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8441 Doncaster Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8441 Doncaster Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8441 Doncaster Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8441 Doncaster Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8441 Doncaster Drive does offer parking.
Does 8441 Doncaster Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8441 Doncaster Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8441 Doncaster Drive have a pool?
No, 8441 Doncaster Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8441 Doncaster Drive have accessible units?
No, 8441 Doncaster Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8441 Doncaster Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8441 Doncaster Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8441 Doncaster Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8441 Doncaster Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
