8441 Doncaster Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage

WOW! Location, Location! Close to Beach! Great neighborhood park, surrounded by million dollar newer homes. Great 4 bedroom single family home with 2 full bathrooms and 2 car garage, door opener. RV Parking with alley access. Large single story home, all freshly painted, new floors in bedrooms, tile floors through out. Large, large add on family room with high soaring ceilings in the back of home that has sliding glass doors out to your backyard. Large open kitchen another open to living room in the front of the house. Home shows light and bright. All NEW landscaping going in with drought tolerant plants and outside of home will be painted. WE LOVE PETS!! Great enclosed yard for your furry animals. Must have good credit with score above 680. Ready to move in!!!