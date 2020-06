Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool hot tub

2 Story Townhome with Bambo Flooring Through out. Kitchen is light and brite with Tile flooring, and washer and Dryer hook-ups, Large patio just outsid the kitchen and eating area. Bathrooms have been updated with current and tasteful vanities, mirrors and fixtures. 1 Car covered car port, Community Pool and Spa. Very clean, Updated in today"s modern style, Remodeled! No pets! No Smoking!