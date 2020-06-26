All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated February 1 2020 at 8:55 AM

8410 Dory Drive

8410 Dory Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8410 Dory Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Mariners Cove: Corner Unit 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Attached Townhouse, Kitchen With Tile Flooring, Espresso Color Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave Hood, Granite Counter Tops, Living Room With Pergo Flooring Throughout Downstairs, Separate Dining With Ceiling Fan, Bedrooms With New Carpet, Ceiling Fans, Patio, Laundry Hook-Up’s With Washer And Dryer (AS IS), Single Enclosed Garage, Community Gated, Community Club House, Pool, Spa, Tennis Court, Near Bauer Park, Shops, Restaurants, And Walking Distance to The Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8410 Dory Drive have any available units?
8410 Dory Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 8410 Dory Drive have?
Some of 8410 Dory Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8410 Dory Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8410 Dory Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8410 Dory Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8410 Dory Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 8410 Dory Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8410 Dory Drive offers parking.
Does 8410 Dory Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8410 Dory Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8410 Dory Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8410 Dory Drive has a pool.
Does 8410 Dory Drive have accessible units?
No, 8410 Dory Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8410 Dory Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8410 Dory Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8410 Dory Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8410 Dory Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

