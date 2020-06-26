8410 Dory Drive

Amenities
Mariners Cove: Corner Unit 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Attached Townhouse, Kitchen With Tile Flooring, Espresso Color Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave Hood, Granite Counter Tops, Living Room With Pergo Flooring Throughout Downstairs, Separate Dining With Ceiling Fan, Bedrooms With New Carpet, Ceiling Fans, Patio, Laundry Hook-Up’s With Washer And Dryer (AS IS), Single Enclosed Garage, Community Gated, Community Club House, Pool, Spa, Tennis Court, Near Bauer Park, Shops, Restaurants, And Walking Distance to The Beach.