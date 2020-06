8405 Benjamin Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool internet access

BEAUTIFUL IMMACULATE LOCATED WITHIN THE BAYSHORES COMMUNITY. MOVE IN READY - FRESHLY PAINTED WITH LARGE MASTER BEDROOM 11' x 13' AND VERY SPACIOUS 2ND BEDROOM 9' x 11'6" BOTH WITH LARGE CLOSETS, BEAUTIFULLY FINISHED BASEBOARD, NICE VIEW TO ATTACHED PATIO, JUST STEPS TO ASSIGNED PARKING. LAMINATE WOOD FLOORS DOWNSTAIRS, GRANITE COUNTERS IN KITCHEN. KITCHEN HAS SPACE FOR A STACKABLE WASHER AND DRYER. ALSO HAS DISHWASHER AND STAINLESS STEEL SINK. LED LIGHTING, FAUX 3" BLINDS THROUGHOUT AND NICE NEWER DUAL PANE SLIDER

ASSOCIATION FACILITIES ACROSS THE STREET WITH A NICE POOL. CEILING FANS IN DINING AREA AND KITCHEN. RENT INCLUDES WATER AND TRASH. TENANT PAYS FOR ELECTRIC, GAS AND INTERNET/TV.