8361 Edam Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS! Rent this beautiful turnkey home in a quiet Huntington Beach neighborhood. The house has great curb

appeal and has been very well maintained with lots of upgrades. The house features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Open floor plan,

living room with fireplace, living room and bedrooms have hardwood flooring. The house has a big kitchen with a beautiful oak

color storage cabinet. Kitchen opens up into the family room and breakfast nook. Double pane windows and new doors, inside

laundry by the kitchen with shutter doors. Come and take a permanent vacation in this warm and inviting home. The house has a

two car garage a spacious back yard for entertaining and beautiful fruit trees.