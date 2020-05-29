All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:06 AM

8361 Edam Circle

8361 Edam Circle · (626) 422-1810
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8361 Edam Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Newland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1328 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS! Rent this beautiful turnkey home in a quiet Huntington Beach neighborhood. The house has great curb
appeal and has been very well maintained with lots of upgrades. The house features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Open floor plan,
living room with fireplace, living room and bedrooms have hardwood flooring. The house has a big kitchen with a beautiful oak
color storage cabinet. Kitchen opens up into the family room and breakfast nook. Double pane windows and new doors, inside
laundry by the kitchen with shutter doors. Come and take a permanent vacation in this warm and inviting home. The house has a
two car garage a spacious back yard for entertaining and beautiful fruit trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8361 Edam Circle have any available units?
8361 Edam Circle has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8361 Edam Circle have?
Some of 8361 Edam Circle's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8361 Edam Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8361 Edam Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8361 Edam Circle pet-friendly?
No, 8361 Edam Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 8361 Edam Circle offer parking?
Yes, 8361 Edam Circle does offer parking.
Does 8361 Edam Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8361 Edam Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8361 Edam Circle have a pool?
No, 8361 Edam Circle does not have a pool.
Does 8361 Edam Circle have accessible units?
No, 8361 Edam Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8361 Edam Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 8361 Edam Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8361 Edam Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 8361 Edam Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
