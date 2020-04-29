8331 Cade Circle

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

If your looking for a wonderful remodeled home in a fantastic neighborhood on a cut-de-sac, you must visit this home that is currently available for lease. Relax in your large private backyard or entertain just off the kitchen on the front courtyard. This home has recently received a beautiful remodel with new wood/tile flooring, fresh paint, moldings, and new lighting. On the main level you will enjoy cooking in this gorgeous kitchen with quartz counter tops, stainless appliances, white cabinetry, nickel fixtures and new accent lighting. Entertaining with ease in this open floor plan with the living room and dining room facing out to the back yard and for a more intimate experience, relax in the family room with fireplace and backyard access. The powder room is new and just off the family room. A three car garage is ideal with a laundry area and work bench. The upstairs consists of new wood flooring, lighting, fresh paint and offers three spacious guest rooms that share an updated guest bath with quartz counters, white cabinetry, vanity mirror and accent lighting. A large master bath has its own fireplace, vaulted ceiling and a private master bath featuring dual sinks, new vanity with quartz top & storage, vanity mirrors, medicine cabinet with makeup mirror, new fixtures and walk in shower. This beautiful home is not too be missed!