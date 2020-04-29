All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 8331 Cade Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
8331 Cade Circle
Last updated August 19 2019 at 7:11 AM

8331 Cade Circle

8331 Cade Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8331 Cade Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
If your looking for a wonderful remodeled home in a fantastic neighborhood on a cut-de-sac, you must visit this home that is currently available for lease. Relax in your large private backyard or entertain just off the kitchen on the front courtyard. This home has recently received a beautiful remodel with new wood/tile flooring, fresh paint, moldings, and new lighting. On the main level you will enjoy cooking in this gorgeous kitchen with quartz counter tops, stainless appliances, white cabinetry, nickel fixtures and new accent lighting. Entertaining with ease in this open floor plan with the living room and dining room facing out to the back yard and for a more intimate experience, relax in the family room with fireplace and backyard access. The powder room is new and just off the family room. A three car garage is ideal with a laundry area and work bench. The upstairs consists of new wood flooring, lighting, fresh paint and offers three spacious guest rooms that share an updated guest bath with quartz counters, white cabinetry, vanity mirror and accent lighting. A large master bath has its own fireplace, vaulted ceiling and a private master bath featuring dual sinks, new vanity with quartz top & storage, vanity mirrors, medicine cabinet with makeup mirror, new fixtures and walk in shower. This beautiful home is not too be missed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8331 Cade Circle have any available units?
8331 Cade Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 8331 Cade Circle have?
Some of 8331 Cade Circle's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8331 Cade Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8331 Cade Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8331 Cade Circle pet-friendly?
No, 8331 Cade Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 8331 Cade Circle offer parking?
Yes, 8331 Cade Circle offers parking.
Does 8331 Cade Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8331 Cade Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8331 Cade Circle have a pool?
No, 8331 Cade Circle does not have a pool.
Does 8331 Cade Circle have accessible units?
No, 8331 Cade Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8331 Cade Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8331 Cade Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 8331 Cade Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 8331 Cade Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Best Cities for Families 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Vista
21551 Brookhurst St
Huntington Beach, CA 92646
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Duke Apartments
7581 Warner Avenue
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles