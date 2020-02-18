8312 Kiner Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Top to bottom fully permitted (by the city of HB) remodel. It's not cheap Home Depot flipper special. Everything in the house has been replaced. Items include PEX repipe, new sewer lines, upgrade 200 amp panel, all new circuitry including 220V in garage for a car charger, new dual pane windows, new luxury waterproof Vinyl plank flooring, 2 fully redone bathrooms, new roof, all new doors-interior and exterior, new central HVAC including AC...You get the picture.

This is perfect fit for an executive or a family wanting a nice house to live live in while their primary home is being remodeled.