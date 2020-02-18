All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 8312 Kiner Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
8312 Kiner Drive
Last updated March 18 2020 at 7:21 AM

8312 Kiner Drive

8312 Kiner Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8312 Kiner Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
accessible
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Top to bottom fully permitted (by the city of HB) remodel. It's not cheap Home Depot flipper special. Everything in the house has been replaced. Items include PEX repipe, new sewer lines, upgrade 200 amp panel, all new circuitry including 220V in garage for a car charger, new dual pane windows, new luxury waterproof Vinyl plank flooring, 2 fully redone bathrooms, new roof, all new doors-interior and exterior, new central HVAC including AC...You get the picture.
This is perfect fit for an executive or a family wanting a nice house to live live in while their primary home is being remodeled.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8312 Kiner Drive have any available units?
8312 Kiner Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 8312 Kiner Drive have?
Some of 8312 Kiner Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8312 Kiner Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8312 Kiner Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8312 Kiner Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8312 Kiner Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 8312 Kiner Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8312 Kiner Drive offers parking.
Does 8312 Kiner Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8312 Kiner Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8312 Kiner Drive have a pool?
No, 8312 Kiner Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8312 Kiner Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 8312 Kiner Drive has accessible units.
Does 8312 Kiner Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8312 Kiner Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8312 Kiner Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8312 Kiner Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Surfside Villas
7795 Neptune Dr
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
eaves Huntington Beach
6700 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Duke Apartments
7581 Warner Avenue
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles