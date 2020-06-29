All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 8252 Dancy Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
8252 Dancy Circle
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:39 AM

8252 Dancy Circle

8252 Dancy Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8252 Dancy Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

in unit laundry
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Elegant custom home located at the end of a cul-de-sac in the beautiful city of Huntington Beach offers unparalleled craftsmanship and exceptional location. A few blocks from Beach Blvd, nestled this elegant Mediterranean Style home that draws inspirations from the Italian Renaissance Era with its grandeur columns, rounded arches, crown molding, Venation finishes, and custom windows that provide plenty of natural lighting. The interior boasts a grand two-story entry, formal dining and living rooms, a gourmet kitchen and spacious great room. The outdoors features a welcoming and intimate space with BBQ and cozy eating area, palms trees and low maintenance succulent flowers that add beauty and elegance. The house comes partially furnished and equipped with appliances and washer & dryer. Easy to show. Text or call for your private showing 949-543-0606

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8252 Dancy Circle have any available units?
8252 Dancy Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
Is 8252 Dancy Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8252 Dancy Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8252 Dancy Circle pet-friendly?
No, 8252 Dancy Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 8252 Dancy Circle offer parking?
No, 8252 Dancy Circle does not offer parking.
Does 8252 Dancy Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8252 Dancy Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8252 Dancy Circle have a pool?
No, 8252 Dancy Circle does not have a pool.
Does 8252 Dancy Circle have accessible units?
No, 8252 Dancy Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8252 Dancy Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 8252 Dancy Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8252 Dancy Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 8252 Dancy Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Continental
17101 Springdale St
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Manor
19161 Delaware St
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Duke Apartments
7581 Warner Avenue
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsHuntington Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Apartments
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown
Garfield

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles