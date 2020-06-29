8252 Dancy Circle

Amenities

Elegant custom home located at the end of a cul-de-sac in the beautiful city of Huntington Beach offers unparalleled craftsmanship and exceptional location. A few blocks from Beach Blvd, nestled this elegant Mediterranean Style home that draws inspirations from the Italian Renaissance Era with its grandeur columns, rounded arches, crown molding, Venation finishes, and custom windows that provide plenty of natural lighting. The interior boasts a grand two-story entry, formal dining and living rooms, a gourmet kitchen and spacious great room. The outdoors features a welcoming and intimate space with BBQ and cozy eating area, palms trees and low maintenance succulent flowers that add beauty and elegance. The house comes partially furnished and equipped with appliances and washer & dryer. Easy to show. Text or call for your private showing 949-543-0606