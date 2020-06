Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Great 3 bed 2 bath Home in prime Location Open House today 03/13/19 from 12:00 pm -1:00 pm - This is a very nice 3 bed 2 bath home in great neighborhood. Freshly painted through-out. Wood Laminate Floors throughout Living areas and Kitchen. Beautiful upgraded Shower and Tub Areas. Large Backyard for entertaining. Hurry will not last.Open House today 03/13/19 from 12:00 pm -1:00 pm Go to Lionproperties.com to apply or call Frankie for more info @714-378-1418 Ext. 6



(RLNE2352198)