All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 8192 Sandcove Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
8192 Sandcove Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8192 Sandcove Circle

8192 Sandcove Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8192 Sandcove Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous, large single story 1 bedroom penthouse in resort like Seabridge Community overlooking lake and stream! Must see beautiful Walnut hardwood flooring, granite counters, vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances and large patio facing south overlooking lake--lots of sunlight and ocean breezes! Spacious master suite has walk-in closet and vaulted ceilings. Unit also comes with a 1 car detached garage and rare driveway for extra parking! Great condo and community-- must see!! Call Quinten with any questions--714-315-7518.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8192 Sandcove Circle have any available units?
8192 Sandcove Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 8192 Sandcove Circle have?
Some of 8192 Sandcove Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8192 Sandcove Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8192 Sandcove Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8192 Sandcove Circle pet-friendly?
No, 8192 Sandcove Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 8192 Sandcove Circle offer parking?
Yes, 8192 Sandcove Circle offers parking.
Does 8192 Sandcove Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8192 Sandcove Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8192 Sandcove Circle have a pool?
No, 8192 Sandcove Circle does not have a pool.
Does 8192 Sandcove Circle have accessible units?
No, 8192 Sandcove Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8192 Sandcove Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 8192 Sandcove Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8192 Sandcove Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 8192 Sandcove Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Duke Apartments
7581 Warner Avenue
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown
Garfield

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles