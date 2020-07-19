8192 Sandcove Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets

Gorgeous, large single story 1 bedroom penthouse in resort like Seabridge Community overlooking lake and stream! Must see beautiful Walnut hardwood flooring, granite counters, vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances and large patio facing south overlooking lake--lots of sunlight and ocean breezes! Spacious master suite has walk-in closet and vaulted ceilings. Unit also comes with a 1 car detached garage and rare driveway for extra parking! Great condo and community-- must see!! Call Quinten with any questions--714-315-7518.