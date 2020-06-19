All apartments in Huntington Beach
Location

8162 Eastport Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Rare Surfside community 1 bed 1 bath with 2 car garage & private patio. - Rare Surfside community 1 bed 1 bath with 2 car garage & private patio. Remolded three years ago with laminate flooring, newer appliances and newer paint. Includes washer, dryer and refridgerator. Private patio that leads to the garage. A corner unit with only one wall shared, no one above or below. Less than a block to the beach via Beach Blvd. Starbucks and dining just around the corner on Atlanta and Beach. Great community with greenbelts throughout. Real Huntington Beach sea breeze....

(RLNE4114809)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8162 Eastport Dr have any available units?
8162 Eastport Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 8162 Eastport Dr have?
Some of 8162 Eastport Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8162 Eastport Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8162 Eastport Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8162 Eastport Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8162 Eastport Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8162 Eastport Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8162 Eastport Dr offers parking.
Does 8162 Eastport Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8162 Eastport Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8162 Eastport Dr have a pool?
No, 8162 Eastport Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8162 Eastport Dr have accessible units?
No, 8162 Eastport Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8162 Eastport Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8162 Eastport Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8162 Eastport Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8162 Eastport Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
