8146 Deerfield Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Attractive end unit with newer everything, laminate floors, granite counters, crown molding, light fixtures, smooth ceilings, newer appliances, includes washer and dryer in garage, refrigerator, bedroom has walk in closet, sliding door to patio, newer windows throughout, ceiling light fan, charming block glass wall in bath, the two car garage has built in shelves, the unit is interior location. The community boasts two pools, club house, basketball court, playground and lots of green belt with walking paths throughout. We are only .25 - .50 miles to the beach, you can feel the cool ocean breezes and hear the surf! There are lots of great restaurants and stores near by, and public transportation.