Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
8120 Surfline Drive
Last updated November 5 2019 at 4:21 AM

8120 Surfline Drive

8120 Surfline Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8120 Surfline Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
There's no better time to move to the beach! Absolutely gorgeous tri-level and private end unit with upgrades throughout: remodeled kitchen with beautiful white cabinets, new stainless appliances including a high-end Miele dishwasher, and a peninsula with bar seating for four adjacent to the gathering area. Newer solid hardwood stairs showcase the entry and blend nicely with the laminate flooring. Three, updated bathrooms with new 1-piece toilets. Washer and Dryer included in the two-car garage with opener! Casablanca ceiling fans, new baseboards, crown molding and plantation shutters throughout. The outdoor private patio is great for summer afternoons or morning coffee. A renter’s dream in a secure complex and with access to the pool!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8120 Surfline Drive have any available units?
8120 Surfline Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 8120 Surfline Drive have?
Some of 8120 Surfline Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8120 Surfline Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8120 Surfline Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8120 Surfline Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8120 Surfline Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 8120 Surfline Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8120 Surfline Drive offers parking.
Does 8120 Surfline Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8120 Surfline Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8120 Surfline Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8120 Surfline Drive has a pool.
Does 8120 Surfline Drive have accessible units?
No, 8120 Surfline Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8120 Surfline Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8120 Surfline Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8120 Surfline Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8120 Surfline Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
