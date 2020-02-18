8120 Surfline Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

There's no better time to move to the beach! Absolutely gorgeous tri-level and private end unit with upgrades throughout: remodeled kitchen with beautiful white cabinets, new stainless appliances including a high-end Miele dishwasher, and a peninsula with bar seating for four adjacent to the gathering area. Newer solid hardwood stairs showcase the entry and blend nicely with the laminate flooring. Three, updated bathrooms with new 1-piece toilets. Washer and Dryer included in the two-car garage with opener! Casablanca ceiling fans, new baseboards, crown molding and plantation shutters throughout. The outdoor private patio is great for summer afternoons or morning coffee. A renter’s dream in a secure complex and with access to the pool!