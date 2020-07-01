All apartments in Huntington Beach
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
8112 Brush Drive
Last updated November 24 2019 at 8:37 PM

8112 Brush Drive

8112 Brush Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8112 Brush Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Call Mark or Mitch for showings. Tired of apartment or condo living? Step up to this freshly renovated three bedroom home in Huntington Beach! New paint and flooring throughout and a lovely green backyard where you can create your oasis. Brand new stove and dishwasher. Laundry is located in the garage has gas dryer hook-ups. Located within walking distance for groceries, shops, restaurants and Bella Terra Marketplace, this home is also conveniently located to the 405 freeway yet is insulated from the traffic and noise. 10 minute drive to the sand & Golden West College is only one mile away. School districts are OVSD and HBUHSD. What are you waiting for? Make that call today! Best price home in town and is available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8112 Brush Drive have any available units?
8112 Brush Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 8112 Brush Drive have?
Some of 8112 Brush Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8112 Brush Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8112 Brush Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8112 Brush Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8112 Brush Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 8112 Brush Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8112 Brush Drive offers parking.
Does 8112 Brush Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8112 Brush Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8112 Brush Drive have a pool?
No, 8112 Brush Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8112 Brush Drive have accessible units?
No, 8112 Brush Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8112 Brush Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8112 Brush Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8112 Brush Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8112 Brush Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

