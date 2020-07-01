8112 Brush Drive

Amenities

Call Mark or Mitch for showings. Tired of apartment or condo living? Step up to this freshly renovated three bedroom home in Huntington Beach! New paint and flooring throughout and a lovely green backyard where you can create your oasis. Brand new stove and dishwasher. Laundry is located in the garage has gas dryer hook-ups. Located within walking distance for groceries, shops, restaurants and Bella Terra Marketplace, this home is also conveniently located to the 405 freeway yet is insulated from the traffic and noise. 10 minute drive to the sand & Golden West College is only one mile away. School districts are OVSD and HBUHSD. What are you waiting for? Make that call today! Best price home in town and is available immediately.