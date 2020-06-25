7912 Glencoe Drive 1/2

Amenities

Secluded Single Story House...yes a house, not an apartment, condo or townhouse with a HUGE private back yard, private laundry and lots of parking! What more do you want? Major remodel completed February 2020 including all new interior paint, new fixtures, new flooring, etc. Long driveway to R.V. access gate to large Private enclosed yard. Private laundry (washer and dryer included)in light and bright kitchen. Classic 3 bedroom 1 bathroom Mid-Century open floor plan home with kitchen featuring newer gas cook top and oven with direct access to and overlooking back yard with newer fencing and plenty of room for toys, pets and people (shed included). Spacious living and dining area with wall to wall windows looking out into serene private yard. Bathroom features shower/tub combo and pedestal sink. Ceiling fans in very large bedrooms and living room. Walk-in Closets in all bedrooms. Elementary school and park are just down the street. Bella Terra and 405 freeway access are super convenient. Ocean View School District, lots of shopping within 2 blocks. The 3rd bedroom is a single car garage conversion. There is no garage, just lots of parking in private driveway. If you are looking for quiet and secluded privacy, come here!



Fresh paint throughout including ceilings, walls, doors, cabinetry and trim. New driftwood flooring in kitchen and bath. New fixtures throughout.