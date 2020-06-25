All apartments in Huntington Beach
7912 Glencoe Drive 1/2

7912 Glencoe Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7912 Glencoe Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Washington

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Secluded Single Story House...yes a house, not an apartment, condo or townhouse with a HUGE private back yard, private laundry and lots of parking! What more do you want? Major remodel completed February 2020 including all new interior paint, new fixtures, new flooring, etc. Long driveway to R.V. access gate to large Private enclosed yard. Private laundry (washer and dryer included)in light and bright kitchen. Classic 3 bedroom 1 bathroom Mid-Century open floor plan home with kitchen featuring newer gas cook top and oven with direct access to and overlooking back yard with newer fencing and plenty of room for toys, pets and people (shed included). Spacious living and dining area with wall to wall windows looking out into serene private yard. Bathroom features shower/tub combo and pedestal sink. Ceiling fans in very large bedrooms and living room. Walk-in Closets in all bedrooms. Elementary school and park are just down the street. Bella Terra and 405 freeway access are super convenient. Ocean View School District, lots of shopping within 2 blocks. The 3rd bedroom is a single car garage conversion. There is no garage, just lots of parking in private driveway. If you are looking for quiet and secluded privacy, come here!

Fresh paint throughout including ceilings, walls, doors, cabinetry and trim. New driftwood flooring in kitchen and bath. New fixtures throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7912 Glencoe Drive 1/2 have any available units?
7912 Glencoe Drive 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 7912 Glencoe Drive 1/2 have?
Some of 7912 Glencoe Drive 1/2's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7912 Glencoe Drive 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
7912 Glencoe Drive 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7912 Glencoe Drive 1/2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7912 Glencoe Drive 1/2 is pet friendly.
Does 7912 Glencoe Drive 1/2 offer parking?
Yes, 7912 Glencoe Drive 1/2 offers parking.
Does 7912 Glencoe Drive 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7912 Glencoe Drive 1/2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7912 Glencoe Drive 1/2 have a pool?
No, 7912 Glencoe Drive 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 7912 Glencoe Drive 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 7912 Glencoe Drive 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 7912 Glencoe Drive 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7912 Glencoe Drive 1/2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7912 Glencoe Drive 1/2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7912 Glencoe Drive 1/2 does not have units with air conditioning.
