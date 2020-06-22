7911 Woodlake Drive

Amenities

For your private showing - call Mark at (714) 478-6851 Upper end unit 2 bedroom, 2 bath remodeled condo in private gated complex. The open living room has vaulted ceilings and a slider that leads directly out to a large enclosed private patio, perfect for entertaining. Beautiful remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, includes stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and separate dining area. Included with this unit is 2 private secure enclosed garages. Beautiful double paned windows, desirably situated in this quiet serene complex.