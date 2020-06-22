All apartments in Huntington Beach
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
7911 Woodlake Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7911 Woodlake Drive

7911 Woodlake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7911 Woodlake Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Washington

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
For your private showing - call Mark at (714) 478-6851 Upper end unit 2 bedroom, 2 bath remodeled condo in private gated complex. The open living room has vaulted ceilings and a slider that leads directly out to a large enclosed private patio, perfect for entertaining. Beautiful remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, includes stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and separate dining area. Included with this unit is 2 private secure enclosed garages. Beautiful double paned windows, desirably situated in this quiet serene complex.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7911 Woodlake Drive have any available units?
7911 Woodlake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 7911 Woodlake Drive have?
Some of 7911 Woodlake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7911 Woodlake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7911 Woodlake Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7911 Woodlake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7911 Woodlake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 7911 Woodlake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7911 Woodlake Drive does offer parking.
Does 7911 Woodlake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7911 Woodlake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7911 Woodlake Drive have a pool?
No, 7911 Woodlake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7911 Woodlake Drive have accessible units?
No, 7911 Woodlake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7911 Woodlake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7911 Woodlake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7911 Woodlake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7911 Woodlake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
