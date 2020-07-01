All apartments in Huntington Beach
7821 Essex Drive, 103

7821 Essex Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7821 Essex Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Highly upgraded 2 bed 2 bath Condo in the heart of Huntington Beach. This home has a large master bedroom with a renovated en-suite bathroom and a large second bedroom that is just steps away from an equally beautiful shared bathroom. The Kitchen has been fully upgraded with granite counter tops and stainless appliances. The adjacent laundry room has a full size washer and dryer and has plenty of storage. The home also has two side-by-side parking spots and additional storage in the gated garage. Only 3.5mi from the beach and located in a resort community you'll enjoy this beautiful community's private pool, Jacuzzi, club house, green belt, and parking. You'll also be steps away from great shopping, bars and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7821 Essex Drive, 103 have any available units?
7821 Essex Drive, 103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 7821 Essex Drive, 103 have?
Some of 7821 Essex Drive, 103's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7821 Essex Drive, 103 currently offering any rent specials?
7821 Essex Drive, 103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7821 Essex Drive, 103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7821 Essex Drive, 103 is pet friendly.
Does 7821 Essex Drive, 103 offer parking?
Yes, 7821 Essex Drive, 103 offers parking.
Does 7821 Essex Drive, 103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7821 Essex Drive, 103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7821 Essex Drive, 103 have a pool?
Yes, 7821 Essex Drive, 103 has a pool.
Does 7821 Essex Drive, 103 have accessible units?
No, 7821 Essex Drive, 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 7821 Essex Drive, 103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7821 Essex Drive, 103 has units with dishwashers.
Does 7821 Essex Drive, 103 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7821 Essex Drive, 103 does not have units with air conditioning.

