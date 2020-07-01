7821 Essex Drive, 103

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Highly upgraded 2 bed 2 bath Condo in the heart of Huntington Beach. This home has a large master bedroom with a renovated en-suite bathroom and a large second bedroom that is just steps away from an equally beautiful shared bathroom. The Kitchen has been fully upgraded with granite counter tops and stainless appliances. The adjacent laundry room has a full size washer and dryer and has plenty of storage. The home also has two side-by-side parking spots and additional storage in the gated garage. Only 3.5mi from the beach and located in a resort community you'll enjoy this beautiful community's private pool, Jacuzzi, club house, green belt, and parking. You'll also be steps away from great shopping, bars and restaurants.