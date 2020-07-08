All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated October 5 2019 at 11:25 AM

7741 Newman Avenue

7741 Newman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7741 Newman Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Oak View

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Conveniently located near freeways, shopping, schools, and the beach. Extra-large two-story townhome-like, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Baths, large Kitchen with granite countertops, with microwave, dishwasher & breakfast nook, separate formal dining area, new carpet downstairs and on stairs. Extra-large living room with new carpet and a 1/2 bathroom downstairs. Large master bedroom with a huge balcony and walk-in closet. All bathrooms have newer vanities & granite countertops. There is a side yard and a common grassy courtyard. Laundry hook-ups inside the unit. One car garage with extra storage area and an additional parking spot. Smaller complex of only 4 units. Move-in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7741 Newman Avenue have any available units?
7741 Newman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 7741 Newman Avenue have?
Some of 7741 Newman Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7741 Newman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7741 Newman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7741 Newman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7741 Newman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 7741 Newman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7741 Newman Avenue offers parking.
Does 7741 Newman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7741 Newman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7741 Newman Avenue have a pool?
No, 7741 Newman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7741 Newman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7741 Newman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7741 Newman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7741 Newman Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 7741 Newman Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7741 Newman Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

