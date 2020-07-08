7741 Newman Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Conveniently located near freeways, shopping, schools, and the beach. Extra-large two-story townhome-like, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Baths, large Kitchen with granite countertops, with microwave, dishwasher & breakfast nook, separate formal dining area, new carpet downstairs and on stairs. Extra-large living room with new carpet and a 1/2 bathroom downstairs. Large master bedroom with a huge balcony and walk-in closet. All bathrooms have newer vanities & granite countertops. There is a side yard and a common grassy courtyard. Laundry hook-ups inside the unit. One car garage with extra storage area and an additional parking spot. Smaller complex of only 4 units. Move-in ready.