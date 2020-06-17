7561 Center Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities gym parking garage guest parking

Enjoy the charm of Old World Village!!! Your new home possesses two (2) spacious bedrooms and two (2) full bathrooms, top floor end unit. Freshly painted, this upstairs unit has beautiful hardwood flooring throughout and a washer/dryer in unit. Unit includes two (2) unassigned parking spaces, a single car garage is available at an additional fee. Plenty of visitor parking.



Located well in Huntington Beach and across the street from the beautiful Bella Terra shopping and entertainment center, Costco, 24 Fitness and restaurants, your new home is central to all of Orange County, 45 mins to Los Angeles, just 10 mins to the beach and walking distance to Golden West College. Location is everything and this home has it! Available 08/17/2019.