Huntington Beach, CA
7561 Center Avenue
Last updated February 29 2020 at 9:26 AM

7561 Center Avenue

7561 Center Avenue
Location

7561 Center Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
gym
guest parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
guest parking
Enjoy the charm of Old World Village!!! Your new home possesses two (2) spacious bedrooms and two (2) full bathrooms, top floor end unit. Freshly painted, this upstairs unit has beautiful hardwood flooring throughout and a washer/dryer in unit. Unit includes two (2) unassigned parking spaces, a single car garage is available at an additional fee. Plenty of visitor parking.

Located well in Huntington Beach and across the street from the beautiful Bella Terra shopping and entertainment center, Costco, 24 Fitness and restaurants, your new home is central to all of Orange County, 45 mins to Los Angeles, just 10 mins to the beach and walking distance to Golden West College. Location is everything and this home has it! Available 08/17/2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

