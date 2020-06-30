All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated December 19 2019 at 12:06 PM

7341 Clay Ave.

7341 Clay Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7341 Clay Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bed, 2 1/2 Bath Townhome - 7341 Clay Ave., Huntington Beach - 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhome, 2 Master Bedrooms upstairs, Walk-In Closet, Stackable Washer & Dryer Upstairs, Vaulted Ceilings, Open Living Room & Dining Room, Gas Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, 1/2 Bath Downstairs, 2 Car Garage w/Direct Access. Close to Seacliff Shopping Center, Schools, Park, Beach, and more. Located within the Siena Community Townhome HOA. No Pets.

Please contact our office to schedule an appointment.
Please be aware of scams or anyone asking for cash. We do not accept cash for rent or deposit. AM/PM Property Management and/or the Owner is not advertising the property through Craigslist, OfferUp, LetGo, or Facebook.

Prices and availability subject to change without notice. Although we try to assure accuracy, AM/PM Property Management, Inc. will not be held responsible for typographical or photo errors. Security deposit amounts are based on approved application; amount subject to change. As a condition of our lease, we require all residents to carry Liability Insurance ($100,000) for damage to the landlord's property during the term of the lease with proof of coverage prior to move-in.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1879135)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7341 Clay Ave. have any available units?
7341 Clay Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 7341 Clay Ave. have?
Some of 7341 Clay Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7341 Clay Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
7341 Clay Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7341 Clay Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 7341 Clay Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 7341 Clay Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 7341 Clay Ave. offers parking.
Does 7341 Clay Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7341 Clay Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7341 Clay Ave. have a pool?
No, 7341 Clay Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 7341 Clay Ave. have accessible units?
No, 7341 Clay Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 7341 Clay Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7341 Clay Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 7341 Clay Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7341 Clay Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

