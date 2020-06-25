Amenities
Welcome home to Huntington Beach. This property is a five-minute walk to Main St. shopping and restaurants, and a ten-minute walk to Huntington Beach Pier.
733 Lake St Apt 4 is a renovated two story townhouse-style apartment. The lower level includes: living room, kitchen, laundry, and half bath. The upper level includes: a very large, loft-style bedroom area, closet, and full bathroom. Just bring your furniture and you are living right near the beach!
Unit Features:
- Corner 1 bed/1 bath apartment
- Lots of natural light
- Washer/dryer
- Kitchen includes refrigerator, stove/oven and dishwasher
- Carpeting, Hardwood & Tile flooring
- One-car garage
Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per person
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Water & garbage service is included
- No pets are allowed
Schedule a self-guided tour or Apply Online: https://leasing.mynd.co/self-service/unit-details
Call (833) 367-6963 or message us today to schedule a showing.
We look forward to connecting and helping you find your next home!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
No Pets Allowed
