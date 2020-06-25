Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to Huntington Beach. This property is a five-minute walk to Main St. shopping and restaurants, and a ten-minute walk to Huntington Beach Pier.



733 Lake St Apt 4 is a renovated two story townhouse-style apartment. The lower level includes: living room, kitchen, laundry, and half bath. The upper level includes: a very large, loft-style bedroom area, closet, and full bathroom. Just bring your furniture and you are living right near the beach!



Unit Features:

- Corner 1 bed/1 bath apartment

- Lots of natural light

- Washer/dryer

- Kitchen includes refrigerator, stove/oven and dishwasher

- Carpeting, Hardwood & Tile flooring

- One-car garage



Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per person

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Water & garbage service is included

- No pets are allowed



Schedule a self-guided tour or Apply Online: https://leasing.mynd.co/self-service/unit-details



Call (833) 367-6963 or message us today to schedule a showing.



We look forward to connecting and helping you find your next home!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4852677)