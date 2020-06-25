All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:24 AM

733 Lake St Apt 4

733 Lake St · No Longer Available
Location

733 Lake St, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to Huntington Beach. This property is a five-minute walk to Main St. shopping and restaurants, and a ten-minute walk to Huntington Beach Pier.

733 Lake St Apt 4 is a renovated two story townhouse-style apartment. The lower level includes: living room, kitchen, laundry, and half bath. The upper level includes: a very large, loft-style bedroom area, closet, and full bathroom. Just bring your furniture and you are living right near the beach!

Unit Features:
- Corner 1 bed/1 bath apartment
- Lots of natural light
- Washer/dryer
- Kitchen includes refrigerator, stove/oven and dishwasher
- Carpeting, Hardwood & Tile flooring
- One-car garage

Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per person
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Water & garbage service is included
- No pets are allowed

Schedule a self-guided tour or Apply Online: https://leasing.mynd.co/self-service/unit-details

Call (833) 367-6963 or message us today to schedule a showing.

We look forward to connecting and helping you find your next home!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4852677)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 733 Lake St Apt 4 have any available units?
733 Lake St Apt 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 733 Lake St Apt 4 have?
Some of 733 Lake St Apt 4's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 733 Lake St Apt 4 currently offering any rent specials?
733 Lake St Apt 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 733 Lake St Apt 4 pet-friendly?
No, 733 Lake St Apt 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 733 Lake St Apt 4 offer parking?
Yes, 733 Lake St Apt 4 offers parking.
Does 733 Lake St Apt 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 733 Lake St Apt 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 733 Lake St Apt 4 have a pool?
No, 733 Lake St Apt 4 does not have a pool.
Does 733 Lake St Apt 4 have accessible units?
No, 733 Lake St Apt 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 733 Lake St Apt 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 733 Lake St Apt 4 has units with dishwashers.
Does 733 Lake St Apt 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 733 Lake St Apt 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
