All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like
7171 Little Harbor Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
7171 Little Harbor Drive
Last updated October 18 2019 at 7:27 AM

7171 Little Harbor Drive

7171 Little Harbor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7171 Little Harbor Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
sauna
volleyball court
**BEACHWALK "HIDDEN GEM" COMMUNITY**. This 3 bd,2 ba SINGLE STORY END UNIT "B" Plan (MOST DESIRABLE) has been REMODELED FROM FLOOR TO CEILING w/CUSTOM HIGH END, HIGH QUALITY MATERIALS & ALL OPEN FLOORPLAN! 7 BLOCKS TO BEACH & 12 BLOCKS to Main St & PACIFIC CITY–Shopping,Restaurants,Coffee, Entertainment & more. LARGE ISLAND W/CUSTOM Kitchen w/SS Appliances. 5 Burner Gas Range, Double Oven w/Warming Drawer, Wine Fridge, Large Island w/Breakfast Bar, Carrara Marble Countertop. Living Room w/Fireplace w/Dolomite from Floor to Ceiling..JUST GORGEOUS! EXPANDED Sliding Doors w/Custom Remote Controlled Blinds open to Large Private patio wraps around to front patio. Dining Room open to Kitchen & Living Room. Master En-Suite has been expanded & features a "sitting room" w/window to front courtyard. EXPANDED Master Bath w/Custom Double Vanity & Custom Built-in for storage. Walk-in Shower w/Bench, Double Shower Head, Bidet Toilet, Front Bedroom w/Murphy Bed, Main Bath w/Tub/Shower Combo, Custom Vanity. Off of the Garage are steps to the Loft. Can be an office, hobby room, playroom. Additional Features: Solid Wood Doors, Modern Ceiling Fans, Recessed Lighting, Skylights, Hunter Douglas Blinds, Wood Plank Porcelain Tile throughout. Enjoy Resort Style Living w/5 Swimming Pools (1 Jr. Olympic size) Jacuzzi, Men & Women's sauna,2 Clubhouses,Sand Volleyball,Walking Trails & Walk to Dog Beach.Walking distance to Seacliff Shopping Center, Schools, Close to Seacliff Country Club! *RESORT LIVING

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Similar Listings

Huntington Continental
17101 Springdale St
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Knolls
312 Nashville Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Duke Apartments
7581 Warner Avenue
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7171 Little Harbor Drive have any available units?
7171 Little Harbor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 7171 Little Harbor Drive have?
Some of 7171 Little Harbor Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7171 Little Harbor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7171 Little Harbor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7171 Little Harbor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7171 Little Harbor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7171 Little Harbor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7171 Little Harbor Drive offers parking.
Does 7171 Little Harbor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7171 Little Harbor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7171 Little Harbor Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7171 Little Harbor Drive has a pool.
Does 7171 Little Harbor Drive have accessible units?
No, 7171 Little Harbor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7171 Little Harbor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7171 Little Harbor Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7171 Little Harbor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7171 Little Harbor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 BedroomsHuntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly PlacesHuntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwestYorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-FullertonUniversity of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles