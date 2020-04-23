7171 Little Harbor Drive.

Amenities

**BEACHWALK "HIDDEN GEM" COMMUNITY**. This 3 bd,2 ba SINGLE STORY END UNIT "B" Plan (MOST DESIRABLE) has been REMODELED FROM FLOOR TO CEILING w/CUSTOM HIGH END, HIGH QUALITY MATERIALS & ALL OPEN FLOORPLAN! 7 BLOCKS TO BEACH & 12 BLOCKS to Main St & PACIFIC CITY–Shopping,Restaurants,Coffee, Entertainment & more. LARGE ISLAND W/CUSTOM Kitchen w/SS Appliances. 5 Burner Gas Range, Double Oven w/Warming Drawer, Wine Fridge, Large Island w/Breakfast Bar, Carrara Marble Countertop. Living Room w/Fireplace w/Dolomite from Floor to Ceiling..JUST GORGEOUS! EXPANDED Sliding Doors w/Custom Remote Controlled Blinds open to Large Private patio wraps around to front patio. Dining Room open to Kitchen & Living Room. Master En-Suite has been expanded & features a "sitting room" w/window to front courtyard. EXPANDED Master Bath w/Custom Double Vanity & Custom Built-in for storage. Walk-in Shower w/Bench, Double Shower Head, Bidet Toilet, Front Bedroom w/Murphy Bed, Main Bath w/Tub/Shower Combo, Custom Vanity. Off of the Garage are steps to the Loft. Can be an office, hobby room, playroom. Additional Features: Solid Wood Doors, Modern Ceiling Fans, Recessed Lighting, Skylights, Hunter Douglas Blinds, Wood Plank Porcelain Tile throughout. Enjoy Resort Style Living w/5 Swimming Pools (1 Jr. Olympic size) Jacuzzi, Men & Women's sauna,2 Clubhouses,Sand Volleyball,Walking Trails & Walk to Dog Beach.Walking distance to Seacliff Shopping Center, Schools, Close to Seacliff Country Club! *RESORT LIVING