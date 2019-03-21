712 Palm Avenue

Amenities

Location, Location, Location!! This unique, Historic Spanish Revival home, around the corner from Main street is where you want to stay in Surf City USA! It is walking distance to the beach, pier, Pacific City outdoor mall, restaurants, pubs, cafés, bike & surf shops, cinema & nightlife. With hundreds of events happening in Huntington Beach year round, this is the perfect place to hang your hat, or hang ten and recharge. If you want to escape the everyday for the extraordinary, then welcome to this 2-story beach house which has been skillfully renovated & furnished with all modern amenities while preserving its old-world charm. As you walk through the iron gate on Palm Avenue & follow a stone path, you’re surrounded by a lush garden of fruit trees & flowers that lure humming birds & monarch butterflies to your private outdoor seating. This 3 BR, 2 BA house welcomes you to a bright sitting area with a studio-style daybed seating and a new compact kitchen with a farm sink set in Calcutta stone counters, fridge and stove. Also downstairs there’s a private BR with a full bed nestled in an arched alcove, walk-in closet & new BA with walk-in shower. Upstairs there’s a kitchenette with farm sink, small fridge & counter oven. Spacious & bright BR 2 has a queen size bed, TV, cable & WIFI. BA 2 has a clawfoot tub/shower combination, walk-in closet & is shared with BR 3 which has a trundle bed & a desk. There’s a full size W/D & street parking. Summer rates available upon request.