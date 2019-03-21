All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 712 Palm Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
712 Palm Avenue
Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:58 AM

712 Palm Avenue

712 Palm Ave · (949) 784-9535
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

712 Palm Ave, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1151 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
internet access
furnished
range
oven
Unit Amenities
furnished
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Location, Location, Location!! This unique, Historic Spanish Revival home, around the corner from Main street is where you want to stay in Surf City USA! It is walking distance to the beach, pier, Pacific City outdoor mall, restaurants, pubs, cafés, bike & surf shops, cinema & nightlife. With hundreds of events happening in Huntington Beach year round, this is the perfect place to hang your hat, or hang ten and recharge. If you want to escape the everyday for the extraordinary, then welcome to this 2-story beach house which has been skillfully renovated & furnished with all modern amenities while preserving its old-world charm. As you walk through the iron gate on Palm Avenue & follow a stone path, you’re surrounded by a lush garden of fruit trees & flowers that lure humming birds & monarch butterflies to your private outdoor seating. This 3 BR, 2 BA house welcomes you to a bright sitting area with a studio-style daybed seating and a new compact kitchen with a farm sink set in Calcutta stone counters, fridge and stove. Also downstairs there’s a private BR with a full bed nestled in an arched alcove, walk-in closet & new BA with walk-in shower. Upstairs there’s a kitchenette with farm sink, small fridge & counter oven. Spacious & bright BR 2 has a queen size bed, TV, cable & WIFI. BA 2 has a clawfoot tub/shower combination, walk-in closet & is shared with BR 3 which has a trundle bed & a desk. There’s a full size W/D & street parking. Summer rates available upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 Palm Avenue have any available units?
712 Palm Avenue has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 712 Palm Avenue have?
Some of 712 Palm Avenue's amenities include recently renovated, walk in closets, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 Palm Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
712 Palm Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 Palm Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 712 Palm Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 712 Palm Avenue offer parking?
No, 712 Palm Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 712 Palm Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 712 Palm Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 Palm Avenue have a pool?
No, 712 Palm Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 712 Palm Avenue have accessible units?
No, 712 Palm Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 712 Palm Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 712 Palm Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 712 Palm Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 712 Palm Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 712 Palm Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Duke Apartments
7581 Warner Avenue
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity