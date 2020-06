Amenities

Single story on a cul-de-sac. Pet friendly stained concrete floors. Prestige BBQ floorplan. Putting in a brand new kitchen, currently under construction. Fresh paint, too. kitchen and small family room combo with direct garage access. Wood burning fireplace in huge living/great room. If you are having a problem finding a rental with your pet, this might be the place for you.