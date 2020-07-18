6941 Cumberland Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Beautiful 4 Beds/2 Baths Home on a quiet Cul-de-sac

New HVAC unit

Freshly painted Outside & Inside

Double Pane Windows with Shutters

New Laminate flooring throughout living areas

Dining Room with New French Door Leading to Patio

Kitchen has updated Cherry cabinets with Vaulted Ceiling

Custom Sliding Glass Door in one Bedroom

Newly Renovated Master Bathroom

HUGE Back yard is completely private with towering trees and lush foliage

2 Car Attached Garage with Plenty of cabinets in Garage for Extra Storage

Location, location, location! Centrally located near restaurants and shopping at Bella Terra, Pacific City, and HB Pier

Plus quick Access to Freeways

Great Prestigious local schools, a neighborhood parks, and just minutes to Golden West College

No Smoking!

Prospective tenants will be required to give permit to credit check, rental history and payment, and income verification.

No Pets Allowed



