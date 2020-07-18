All apartments in Huntington Beach
6941 Cumberland Dr

6941 Cumberland Drive · (714) 791-6075
Location

6941 Cumberland Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $3600 · Avail. now

$3,600

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1470 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 4 Beds/2 Baths Home on a Quiet Cul-de-sac - Property Id: 321086

Beautiful 4 Beds/2 Baths Home on a quiet Cul-de-sac
New HVAC unit
Freshly painted Outside & Inside
Double Pane Windows with Shutters
New Laminate flooring throughout living areas
Dining Room with New French Door Leading to Patio
Kitchen has updated Cherry cabinets with Vaulted Ceiling
Custom Sliding Glass Door in one Bedroom
Newly Renovated Master Bathroom
HUGE Back yard is completely private with towering trees and lush foliage
2 Car Attached Garage with Plenty of cabinets in Garage for Extra Storage
Location, location, location! Centrally located near restaurants and shopping at Bella Terra, Pacific City, and HB Pier
Plus quick Access to Freeways
Great Prestigious local schools, a neighborhood parks, and just minutes to Golden West College
No Smoking!
Prospective tenants will be required to give permit to credit check, rental history and payment, and income verification.
Disclaimer: All Illustrations are solely for illustrative purposes and should never be relied upon.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6941-cumberland-dr-huntington-beach-ca/321086
Property Id 321086

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5945364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6941 Cumberland Dr have any available units?
6941 Cumberland Dr has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6941 Cumberland Dr have?
Some of 6941 Cumberland Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6941 Cumberland Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6941 Cumberland Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6941 Cumberland Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6941 Cumberland Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 6941 Cumberland Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6941 Cumberland Dr offers parking.
Does 6941 Cumberland Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6941 Cumberland Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6941 Cumberland Dr have a pool?
No, 6941 Cumberland Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6941 Cumberland Dr have accessible units?
No, 6941 Cumberland Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6941 Cumberland Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6941 Cumberland Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 6941 Cumberland Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6941 Cumberland Dr has units with air conditioning.
