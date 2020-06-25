Amenities

3 Bed, 2 Bath Home - 6702 Halifax Dr. - 3 Bed, 2 Bath, Open Dining Area, Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Gas Stove Top, Wall Oven, Dishwasher, W/D Hookups in Garage, Backyard w/Patio Cover. Located in the Goldenwest Estates Tract. Close to Westminster Mall, Bella Terra, Goldenwest College, and 405 Freeway.



Cross Streets: W. McFadden Ave. / Edwards St.



To schedule a viewing please contact our office (714) 963-4500



No Pets Allowed



