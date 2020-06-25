All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:33 AM

6702 Halifax Dr.

6702 Halifax Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6702 Halifax Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bed, 2 Bath Home - 6702 Halifax Dr. - 3 Bed, 2 Bath, Open Dining Area, Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Gas Stove Top, Wall Oven, Dishwasher, W/D Hookups in Garage, Backyard w/Patio Cover. Located in the Goldenwest Estates Tract. Close to Westminster Mall, Bella Terra, Goldenwest College, and 405 Freeway.

Cross Streets: W. McFadden Ave. / Edwards St.

To schedule a viewing please contact our office (714) 963-4500

Prices and availability subject to change without notice. Although we try to assure accuracy, AM/PM Property Management, Inc. will not be held responsible for typographical or photo errors. Security deposit amounts are based on approved application; amount subject to change. Please be aware of scams or anyone asking for cash. We do not accept cash for rent or deposit. As a condition of our lease, we require all residents to carry Liability Insurance ($100,000) for damage to the landlord's property during the term of the lease with proof of coverage prior to move-in.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4970046)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6702 Halifax Dr. have any available units?
6702 Halifax Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 6702 Halifax Dr. have?
Some of 6702 Halifax Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6702 Halifax Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6702 Halifax Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6702 Halifax Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 6702 Halifax Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 6702 Halifax Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 6702 Halifax Dr. offers parking.
Does 6702 Halifax Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6702 Halifax Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6702 Halifax Dr. have a pool?
No, 6702 Halifax Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 6702 Halifax Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6702 Halifax Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6702 Halifax Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6702 Halifax Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 6702 Halifax Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6702 Halifax Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
