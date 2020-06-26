6592 Beachview Dr

Amenities

Boardwalk gated community custom home with oversized backyard - Gorgeous, highly upgraded 3 bedroom 2 bath home,in quiet location. In the ocean-close guard gated community of The Boardwalk. Three bedrooms + office w/built-in desk family room with fireplace & built-in media center.



Interior features upgraded stone flooring, crown molding, French Doors,Custom window coverings, built-ins & more!



Gourmet kitchen w/gorgeous upgraded stone counter tops,center preparation island w/seating, stunning upgraded cabinets, breakfast nook, top of the line stainless steel appliances.



Master has a phenomenal stone master bath with oval soaking tub, separate shower, 2 large walk-in closets and views of the ocean.



Beautifully landscaped front & rear yards; oversize backyard features large built-in BBQ center,outdoor fireplace,stone patio and plenty of grass.



