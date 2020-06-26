All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

6592 Beachview Dr

6592 Beachview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6592 Beachview Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Seacliff

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
media room
Boardwalk gated community custom home with oversized backyard - Gorgeous, highly upgraded 3 bedroom 2 bath home,in quiet location. In the ocean-close guard gated community of The Boardwalk. Three bedrooms + office w/built-in desk family room with fireplace & built-in media center.

Interior features upgraded stone flooring, crown molding, French Doors,Custom window coverings, built-ins & more!

Gourmet kitchen w/gorgeous upgraded stone counter tops,center preparation island w/seating, stunning upgraded cabinets, breakfast nook, top of the line stainless steel appliances.

Master has a phenomenal stone master bath with oval soaking tub, separate shower, 2 large walk-in closets and views of the ocean.

Beautifully landscaped front & rear yards; oversize backyard features large built-in BBQ center,outdoor fireplace,stone patio and plenty of grass.

(RLNE2279407)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6592 Beachview Dr have any available units?
6592 Beachview Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 6592 Beachview Dr have?
Some of 6592 Beachview Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6592 Beachview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6592 Beachview Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6592 Beachview Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6592 Beachview Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 6592 Beachview Dr offer parking?
No, 6592 Beachview Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6592 Beachview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6592 Beachview Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6592 Beachview Dr have a pool?
No, 6592 Beachview Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6592 Beachview Dr have accessible units?
No, 6592 Beachview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6592 Beachview Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6592 Beachview Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6592 Beachview Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6592 Beachview Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
