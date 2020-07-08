6442 Gloria Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Light and bright two story home close to Spring View Middle School located on the large lot. This 5 bedroom, 2 bath home features white cabinetry and newer appliances in the kitchen. Living room has a cozy fire place and French doors to the spacious back yard. Kitchen features a convenient breakfast bar open to a formal dining room. Home is carpeted throughout with tile floors in the bathrooms and hardwood floors in the entry and the dining room. Laundry hook ups are located in the attached 2 car garage with direct access to the house. Great location, close to schools, park and shopping.