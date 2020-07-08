All apartments in Huntington Beach
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
6442 Gloria Drive
Last updated October 11 2019 at 3:47 AM

6442 Gloria Drive

6442 Gloria Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6442 Gloria Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Light and bright two story home close to Spring View Middle School located on the large lot. This 5 bedroom, 2 bath home features white cabinetry and newer appliances in the kitchen. Living room has a cozy fire place and French doors to the spacious back yard. Kitchen features a convenient breakfast bar open to a formal dining room. Home is carpeted throughout with tile floors in the bathrooms and hardwood floors in the entry and the dining room. Laundry hook ups are located in the attached 2 car garage with direct access to the house. Great location, close to schools, park and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6442 Gloria Drive have any available units?
6442 Gloria Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 6442 Gloria Drive have?
Some of 6442 Gloria Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6442 Gloria Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6442 Gloria Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6442 Gloria Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6442 Gloria Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 6442 Gloria Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6442 Gloria Drive offers parking.
Does 6442 Gloria Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6442 Gloria Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6442 Gloria Drive have a pool?
No, 6442 Gloria Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6442 Gloria Drive have accessible units?
No, 6442 Gloria Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6442 Gloria Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6442 Gloria Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6442 Gloria Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6442 Gloria Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

