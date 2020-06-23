All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated August 11 2019 at 3:05 AM

6371 Bellinger Drive

6371 Bellinger Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6371 Bellinger Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Situated in a quiet Cul-de-sac, this Prestige home has a ton to offer. Welcomed by the double door entry, leading to a grand and peaceful foyer with high ceiling and natural light from the custom window. Travertine floors and crown molding will lead you through the home with the living room to the right, with a bay window and custom shutters. Leading to the formal dining room and double doors access to the back yard. The kitchen boasts with brand new appliances of dishwasher, refrigerator and gas stove. Beautiful cherry colored cabinets offering ample storage space with a mini breakfast bar with tandem lights. Opening up to the living room with a fireplace and sliding doors to the large back yard with a covered patio. All bedrooms are upstairs with grey laminate flooring. There are dual master suites. The main master comes with a grand walk-in closet. The bathroom has dual sinks and custom vanity, a walk-in travertine shower equipped with dual shower heads. The junior master suite has a walk-in closet, the bathroom has a walk in travertine shower. The two additional bedrooms down the hallway will be shared with a bathroom that has duo sink and a glass walk in shower with travertine counters. Brand new Washer and Dryer included are in the 2 car garage. Conveniently located near Bella Terra, Westminster Mall, Goldenwest College, Meadowlark Golf Club, Schools, Numerous Restaurants, Parks, and more. Easy access to the 405 Freeway. Definitely a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6371 Bellinger Drive have any available units?
6371 Bellinger Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 6371 Bellinger Drive have?
Some of 6371 Bellinger Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6371 Bellinger Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6371 Bellinger Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6371 Bellinger Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6371 Bellinger Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 6371 Bellinger Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6371 Bellinger Drive offers parking.
Does 6371 Bellinger Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6371 Bellinger Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6371 Bellinger Drive have a pool?
No, 6371 Bellinger Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6371 Bellinger Drive have accessible units?
No, 6371 Bellinger Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6371 Bellinger Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6371 Bellinger Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6371 Bellinger Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6371 Bellinger Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
