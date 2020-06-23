6371 Bellinger Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Situated in a quiet Cul-de-sac, this Prestige home has a ton to offer. Welcomed by the double door entry, leading to a grand and peaceful foyer with high ceiling and natural light from the custom window. Travertine floors and crown molding will lead you through the home with the living room to the right, with a bay window and custom shutters. Leading to the formal dining room and double doors access to the back yard. The kitchen boasts with brand new appliances of dishwasher, refrigerator and gas stove. Beautiful cherry colored cabinets offering ample storage space with a mini breakfast bar with tandem lights. Opening up to the living room with a fireplace and sliding doors to the large back yard with a covered patio. All bedrooms are upstairs with grey laminate flooring. There are dual master suites. The main master comes with a grand walk-in closet. The bathroom has dual sinks and custom vanity, a walk-in travertine shower equipped with dual shower heads. The junior master suite has a walk-in closet, the bathroom has a walk in travertine shower. The two additional bedrooms down the hallway will be shared with a bathroom that has duo sink and a glass walk in shower with travertine counters. Brand new Washer and Dryer included are in the 2 car garage. Conveniently located near Bella Terra, Westminster Mall, Goldenwest College, Meadowlark Golf Club, Schools, Numerous Restaurants, Parks, and more. Easy access to the 405 Freeway. Definitely a must see!