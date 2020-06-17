All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 6325 Princeville Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
6325 Princeville Circle
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

6325 Princeville Circle

6325 Princeville Circle · (949) 295-7259
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6325 Princeville Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Seacliff

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$8,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2858 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Absolutely stunning,one-of-a-kind expanded single story on large 9,000 sq ft lot backing to a greenbelt on the corner of a very private cul-de-sac with pool & spa in the ocean-close,guard-gated comm. of SeaCliff on the Greens! Almost 3,000 sq ft w/3 bdrms + den w/frplc, 2.5 baths have been completely remodeled w/stone & custom cabinets.New above ground plumbing, new electrical,new fiberglass roof,all ceilings raised,crwn mldng T/O, plantation shutters,cstm paint,ceiling medallions, wainscoting,surround sound T/O,cstm built-ins T/O, ceiling fans & much more.Huge family rm w/ cstm built-ins,reconfigured wet bar w/wine cooler & mini fridge,cstm fireplace mantle & one entire wall has fold out doors to completely open to rear yard!Granite kitchen, all Viking stainless steel appliances, huge Subzero frig, gorgeous hammered brass sink,walk-in pantry,breakfast nook & breakfast bar.Grand master suite w/doors leading out to private atrium with fountain, cstm frplac,lrg walk-in closet w/organizers,lrg air jet spa tub & separate shower w/3 heads.Stunning front yard with beautiful rose garden, slate walk way and gated courtyard. Rear yard with sparkling pool & spa, built-in BBQ cntr, lrg storage shed & direct access to greenbelt.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6325 Princeville Circle have any available units?
6325 Princeville Circle has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6325 Princeville Circle have?
Some of 6325 Princeville Circle's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6325 Princeville Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6325 Princeville Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6325 Princeville Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6325 Princeville Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 6325 Princeville Circle offer parking?
No, 6325 Princeville Circle does not offer parking.
Does 6325 Princeville Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6325 Princeville Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6325 Princeville Circle have a pool?
Yes, 6325 Princeville Circle has a pool.
Does 6325 Princeville Circle have accessible units?
No, 6325 Princeville Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6325 Princeville Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 6325 Princeville Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6325 Princeville Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 6325 Princeville Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6325 Princeville Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Huntington Continental
17101 Springdale St
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Surfside Villas
7795 Neptune Dr
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
eaves Huntington Beach
6700 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity