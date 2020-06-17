6325 Princeville Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard pool bbq/grill hot tub

Absolutely stunning,one-of-a-kind expanded single story on large 9,000 sq ft lot backing to a greenbelt on the corner of a very private cul-de-sac with pool & spa in the ocean-close,guard-gated comm. of SeaCliff on the Greens! Almost 3,000 sq ft w/3 bdrms + den w/frplc, 2.5 baths have been completely remodeled w/stone & custom cabinets.New above ground plumbing, new electrical,new fiberglass roof,all ceilings raised,crwn mldng T/O, plantation shutters,cstm paint,ceiling medallions, wainscoting,surround sound T/O,cstm built-ins T/O, ceiling fans & much more.Huge family rm w/ cstm built-ins,reconfigured wet bar w/wine cooler & mini fridge,cstm fireplace mantle & one entire wall has fold out doors to completely open to rear yard!Granite kitchen, all Viking stainless steel appliances, huge Subzero frig, gorgeous hammered brass sink,walk-in pantry,breakfast nook & breakfast bar.Grand master suite w/doors leading out to private atrium with fountain, cstm frplac,lrg walk-in closet w/organizers,lrg air jet spa tub & separate shower w/3 heads.Stunning front yard with beautiful rose garden, slate walk way and gated courtyard. Rear yard with sparkling pool & spa, built-in BBQ cntr, lrg storage shed & direct access to greenbelt.