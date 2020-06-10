All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:49 PM

6271 Balmoral Drive

6271 Balmoral Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6271 Balmoral Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
hot tub
Move In Ready! Bright and Sunny, Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Single Story Home - Front Yard has Fenced in Courtyard with Spa
3 Bedrooms
Master Bedroom has a very large sitting room
Master Bedroom Closet is Very Large
2nd Bedroom has Additional Nook Area
2 Full Bathrooms, All Redone
New Cabinets,New Granite in the Kitchen
New Vinyl Flooring, New Carpet in Bedrooms
New Paint both Inside and Out
Fireplace
Fruit Trees
New Garage Door and Opener
Situated on a Cul-de-Sac
Close to Central Park
Includes gardener and spa maintenance

(RLNE5488156)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6271 Balmoral Drive have any available units?
6271 Balmoral Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 6271 Balmoral Drive have?
Some of 6271 Balmoral Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6271 Balmoral Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6271 Balmoral Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6271 Balmoral Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6271 Balmoral Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 6271 Balmoral Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6271 Balmoral Drive offers parking.
Does 6271 Balmoral Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6271 Balmoral Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6271 Balmoral Drive have a pool?
No, 6271 Balmoral Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6271 Balmoral Drive have accessible units?
No, 6271 Balmoral Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6271 Balmoral Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6271 Balmoral Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6271 Balmoral Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6271 Balmoral Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

