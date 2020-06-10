6271 Balmoral Drive

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated hot tub fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage hot tub

Move In Ready! Bright and Sunny, Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Single Story Home - Front Yard has Fenced in Courtyard with Spa

3 Bedrooms

Master Bedroom has a very large sitting room

Master Bedroom Closet is Very Large

2nd Bedroom has Additional Nook Area

2 Full Bathrooms, All Redone

New Cabinets,New Granite in the Kitchen

New Vinyl Flooring, New Carpet in Bedrooms

New Paint both Inside and Out

Fireplace

Fruit Trees

New Garage Door and Opener

Situated on a Cul-de-Sac

Close to Central Park

Includes gardener and spa maintenance



(RLNE5488156)