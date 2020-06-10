6271 Balmoral Drive

Amenities
Move In Ready! Bright and Sunny, Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Single Story Home - Front Yard has Fenced in Courtyard with Spa
3 Bedrooms
Master Bedroom has a very large sitting room
Master Bedroom Closet is Very Large
2nd Bedroom has Additional Nook Area
2 Full Bathrooms, All Redone
New Cabinets,New Granite in the Kitchen
New Vinyl Flooring, New Carpet in Bedrooms
New Paint both Inside and Out
Fireplace
Fruit Trees
New Garage Door and Opener
Situated on a Cul-de-Sac
Close to Central Park
Includes gardener and spa maintenance
