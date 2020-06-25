6245 Pacific Pointe Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access

Beautiful private end unit home in the exclusive Boardwalk Development. Built in 2003, this townhome offers three bedrooms plus office, and three baths. The home is located in the Seacliffe community, and within close proximity of Huntington Seacliff Elementary School. Features include a formal entrance with vaulted ceiling, an office with high ceiling on the main level with custom built-in bookshelves, formal living room and a formal dining room overlooking mature landscape. The privacy this unit offers truly feels like a single family home! A gourmet kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertop, stainless steel counter-depth refrigerator, walk-in pantry, kitchen nook and spacious island. The master en-suite with spa-like master bath and large walk-in closets. The laundry room is conveniently located in the upper level with two more bedrooms. Upgrades include hardwood flooring throughout the unit (no carpeting), plantation shutters, upgraded ceiling fans, recessed lights and custom paint. Oversized two car garage with direct house entry. HOA fee includes 24-hour guard gated community and beautiful pool, Jacuzzi and BBQ area. Cable TV including HBO and Showtime channels/internet, water and trash included.