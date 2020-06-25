All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 6245 Pacific Pointe Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
6245 Pacific Pointe Drive
Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:04 AM

6245 Pacific Pointe Drive

6245 Pacific Pointe Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6245 Pacific Pointe Dr, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Seacliff

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
Beautiful private end unit home in the exclusive Boardwalk Development. Built in 2003, this townhome offers three bedrooms plus office, and three baths. The home is located in the Seacliffe community, and within close proximity of Huntington Seacliff Elementary School. Features include a formal entrance with vaulted ceiling, an office with high ceiling on the main level with custom built-in bookshelves, formal living room and a formal dining room overlooking mature landscape. The privacy this unit offers truly feels like a single family home! A gourmet kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertop, stainless steel counter-depth refrigerator, walk-in pantry, kitchen nook and spacious island. The master en-suite with spa-like master bath and large walk-in closets. The laundry room is conveniently located in the upper level with two more bedrooms. Upgrades include hardwood flooring throughout the unit (no carpeting), plantation shutters, upgraded ceiling fans, recessed lights and custom paint. Oversized two car garage with direct house entry. HOA fee includes 24-hour guard gated community and beautiful pool, Jacuzzi and BBQ area. Cable TV including HBO and Showtime channels/internet, water and trash included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6245 Pacific Pointe Drive have any available units?
6245 Pacific Pointe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 6245 Pacific Pointe Drive have?
Some of 6245 Pacific Pointe Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6245 Pacific Pointe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6245 Pacific Pointe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6245 Pacific Pointe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6245 Pacific Pointe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 6245 Pacific Pointe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6245 Pacific Pointe Drive offers parking.
Does 6245 Pacific Pointe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6245 Pacific Pointe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6245 Pacific Pointe Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6245 Pacific Pointe Drive has a pool.
Does 6245 Pacific Pointe Drive have accessible units?
No, 6245 Pacific Pointe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6245 Pacific Pointe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6245 Pacific Pointe Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6245 Pacific Pointe Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6245 Pacific Pointe Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Continental
17101 Springdale St
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Surfside Villas
7795 Neptune Dr
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
eaves Huntington Beach
6700 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles