Last updated February 6 2020 at 3:52 AM

619 Ashland Drive

Location

619 Ashland Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Yorktown

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
guest parking
tennis court
Resort Style living year round close to the beach, the pier, and downtown. Tiled entry to step down living room with vaulted ceiling, brick fireplace, and slider to private patio. The open kitchen has a breakfast counter, lots of wood cabinetry for storage, corian counters and built in appliances. The adjacent dining area with tile floor has another sider to the patio. There is a half bath downstairs and direct access to the two car garage with washer and dryer hookups. The huge loft overlooks the living room is perfect as a den,office, or gym. Double doors lead to the huge master suite wit two mirrored closets leading to the master bath with large roman-style tub/shower combination. Secondary bedrooms share the hall bath with tub/shower. La Cuesta Racquet club provides lots of greenbelts, centrally located tennis courts, and basic cable. There is convenient guest parking nearby. Recent upgrades include decorator paint, plumbing fixtures, electrical, laminate wood flooring NEW heater and airconditioner. LEASED BEFORE PROCESSING!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 Ashland Drive have any available units?
619 Ashland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 619 Ashland Drive have?
Some of 619 Ashland Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 619 Ashland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
619 Ashland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 Ashland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 619 Ashland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 619 Ashland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 619 Ashland Drive offers parking.
Does 619 Ashland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 619 Ashland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 Ashland Drive have a pool?
No, 619 Ashland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 619 Ashland Drive have accessible units?
No, 619 Ashland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 619 Ashland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 619 Ashland Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 619 Ashland Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 619 Ashland Drive has units with air conditioning.

