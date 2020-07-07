619 Ashland Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage guest parking tennis court

Resort Style living year round close to the beach, the pier, and downtown. Tiled entry to step down living room with vaulted ceiling, brick fireplace, and slider to private patio. The open kitchen has a breakfast counter, lots of wood cabinetry for storage, corian counters and built in appliances. The adjacent dining area with tile floor has another sider to the patio. There is a half bath downstairs and direct access to the two car garage with washer and dryer hookups. The huge loft overlooks the living room is perfect as a den,office, or gym. Double doors lead to the huge master suite wit two mirrored closets leading to the master bath with large roman-style tub/shower combination. Secondary bedrooms share the hall bath with tub/shower. La Cuesta Racquet club provides lots of greenbelts, centrally located tennis courts, and basic cable. There is convenient guest parking nearby. Recent upgrades include decorator paint, plumbing fixtures, electrical, laminate wood flooring NEW heater and airconditioner. LEASED BEFORE PROCESSING!