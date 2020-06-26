612 9th Street

Amenities

Location, Location, Location! Beautiful large home located close to downtown and the beach on one of the most sought after streets in downtown HB due to its close proximity to Main street but just far enough to have enough parking and a more tranquil street. This is a rare over 3,000 sq. foot home, one of the largest homes ever built in downtown HB on a single lot. The elevated private front courtyard is perfect for entertaining and enjoying the ocean breeze. Fireplaces in the living room, master bedroom and third floor bonus room. The second floor has two master bedrooms and a smaller bedroom. The third floor has a nice layout with a wet bar and doors leading out to the spacious rooftop deck. This home has been freshly painted inside and out and has new tile floors on the first floor and lush neutral carpet on the upper floors. This is a great home for anyone who wants to live in a great location and enjoy the feel of Huntington Beach. Start enjoying the Beach life!