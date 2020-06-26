All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 612 9th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
612 9th Street
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:12 AM

612 9th Street

612 9th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

612 9th Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Downtown Huntington Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Location, Location, Location! Beautiful large home located close to downtown and the beach on one of the most sought after streets in downtown HB due to its close proximity to Main street but just far enough to have enough parking and a more tranquil street. This is a rare over 3,000 sq. foot home, one of the largest homes ever built in downtown HB on a single lot. The elevated private front courtyard is perfect for entertaining and enjoying the ocean breeze. Fireplaces in the living room, master bedroom and third floor bonus room. The second floor has two master bedrooms and a smaller bedroom. The third floor has a nice layout with a wet bar and doors leading out to the spacious rooftop deck. This home has been freshly painted inside and out and has new tile floors on the first floor and lush neutral carpet on the upper floors. This is a great home for anyone who wants to live in a great location and enjoy the feel of Huntington Beach. Start enjoying the Beach life!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 9th Street have any available units?
612 9th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 612 9th Street have?
Some of 612 9th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
612 9th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 9th Street pet-friendly?
No, 612 9th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 612 9th Street offer parking?
Yes, 612 9th Street offers parking.
Does 612 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 9th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 9th Street have a pool?
No, 612 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 612 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 612 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 612 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 612 9th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 612 9th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 612 9th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Vista
21551 Brookhurst St
Huntington Beach, CA 92646
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Duke Apartments
7581 Warner Avenue
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles