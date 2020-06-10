All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6111 Hamshire Drive

6111 Hamshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6111 Hamshire Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
STUNNING REMODEL! Enjoy the Huntington Beach lifestyle in this 5 bedroom/3 full bath (1bed/1bath downstairs) home in the highly desirable, family-friendly Bolsa Landmark neighborhood. Recently remodeled, this light and bright floor-plan will invite you in. Next to a spacious dining area, this over 2,300 sqft home features vaulted ceiling in the living room. The gourmet kitchen has brand new cabinets and Quartz countertops, a huge peninsula with seating area, and professional stainless steel GE appliances. The inviting family room with bar and built-in wine cooler and fireplace overlooks the kitchen making this a great space for entertaining. All new wood look porcelain flooring downstairs and recessed lightning throughout. Brand new heating and central A/C units along with all new air ducting. Generously size master bedroom and ensuite remodeled bathroom with double sink vanity and a huge walk-in closet. New Dual pane windows throughout. Centrally located near award-winning schools, beach, shopping, restaurants, and parks. Don’t miss this beautiful home!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6111 Hamshire Drive have any available units?
6111 Hamshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 6111 Hamshire Drive have?
Some of 6111 Hamshire Drive's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6111 Hamshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6111 Hamshire Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6111 Hamshire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6111 Hamshire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 6111 Hamshire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6111 Hamshire Drive does offer parking.
Does 6111 Hamshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6111 Hamshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6111 Hamshire Drive have a pool?
No, 6111 Hamshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6111 Hamshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 6111 Hamshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6111 Hamshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6111 Hamshire Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6111 Hamshire Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6111 Hamshire Drive has units with air conditioning.
