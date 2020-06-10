6111 Hamshire Drive

Amenities

STUNNING REMODEL! Enjoy the Huntington Beach lifestyle in this 5 bedroom/3 full bath (1bed/1bath downstairs) home in the highly desirable, family-friendly Bolsa Landmark neighborhood. Recently remodeled, this light and bright floor-plan will invite you in. Next to a spacious dining area, this over 2,300 sqft home features vaulted ceiling in the living room. The gourmet kitchen has brand new cabinets and Quartz countertops, a huge peninsula with seating area, and professional stainless steel GE appliances. The inviting family room with bar and built-in wine cooler and fireplace overlooks the kitchen making this a great space for entertaining. All new wood look porcelain flooring downstairs and recessed lightning throughout. Brand new heating and central A/C units along with all new air ducting. Generously size master bedroom and ensuite remodeled bathroom with double sink vanity and a huge walk-in closet. New Dual pane windows throughout. Centrally located near award-winning schools, beach, shopping, restaurants, and parks. Don’t miss this beautiful home!!!