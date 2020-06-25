6081 Annette Circle

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Beautiful 2 Story House with an Amazing View of the Carr Park - Light and bright two story home close to Marina High School, St. Bonaventure Church and overlooking Carr Park. This 4 bedroom

3 bath home features white cabinetry and newer appliances in the kitchen. Living room has a cozy fire place and a slider to a

spacious back yard. Family room has a fireplace and the slider to the patio with the view of the park. Kitchen features a

convenient breakfast bar open to a family room. Home is carpeted throughout with tile floors in the bathrooms. Wooden shutters

and vertical blinds. Large bonus room at the second floor. Laundry hook ups are located in the attached 2 car garage with direct

access to the house. Great location, close to schools, park and shopping.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2778236)