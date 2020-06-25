All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 6081 Annette Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
6081 Annette Circle
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:13 AM

6081 Annette Circle

6081 Annette Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6081 Annette Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 Story House with an Amazing View of the Carr Park - Light and bright two story home close to Marina High School, St. Bonaventure Church and overlooking Carr Park. This 4 bedroom
3 bath home features white cabinetry and newer appliances in the kitchen. Living room has a cozy fire place and a slider to a
spacious back yard. Family room has a fireplace and the slider to the patio with the view of the park. Kitchen features a
convenient breakfast bar open to a family room. Home is carpeted throughout with tile floors in the bathrooms. Wooden shutters
and vertical blinds. Large bonus room at the second floor. Laundry hook ups are located in the attached 2 car garage with direct
access to the house. Great location, close to schools, park and shopping.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2778236)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6081 Annette Circle have any available units?
6081 Annette Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 6081 Annette Circle have?
Some of 6081 Annette Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6081 Annette Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6081 Annette Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6081 Annette Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 6081 Annette Circle is pet friendly.
Does 6081 Annette Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6081 Annette Circle offers parking.
Does 6081 Annette Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6081 Annette Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6081 Annette Circle have a pool?
No, 6081 Annette Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6081 Annette Circle have accessible units?
No, 6081 Annette Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6081 Annette Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 6081 Annette Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6081 Annette Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 6081 Annette Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Continental
17101 Springdale St
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Surfside Villas
7795 Neptune Dr
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
eaves Huntington Beach
6700 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Duke Apartments
7581 Warner Avenue
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles